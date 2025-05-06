Trump signs order to stimulate the manufacture of American drugs





US President Donald Trump speaks before signing decrees in the White House Oval Office in Washington, DC, United States, May 5, 2025.

Leah Millis | Reuters

President Donald Trump signed a decree on Monday to encourage the manufacture of prescription drugs in the United States, rationalizing the path of pharmaceutical companies to build new production sites in the United States as potential prices on imported drugs.

The order orders the Food and Drug Administration to reduce the time necessary to approve manufacturing factories in the United States by eliminating unnecessary requirements, rationalizing opinions and working with manufacturers of domestic drugs to “provide early support before putting online”, according to an information sheet on the White House.

He also orders the agency to increase inspection costs for foreign manufacturing factories, to improve the application of active source source reports by foreign producers and to consider public registration that does not comply.

The White House estimates that it can currently take five to 10 years to strengthen the new manufacturing capacity for pharmaceutical products, which it called “unacceptable from the point of view of national security”.

“We do not want to buy our pharmaceutical products from other countries because if we are in a war, we are in a problem, we want to be able to do ours,” said Trump in the information sheet. “While we are investing in the future, we are constantly bringing back our medical supply chains with us. We will produce our medical supplies, our pharmaceutical products and our treatments here in the United States.”

The order will allow the FDA to make more inspections of new manufacturing sites with the same resources, the agency commissioner, Marty Makary said on Monday. The FDA will also increase inspections of foreign drug installations, passing from “surprise” visits announced abroad, he said.

“We had this crazy system in the United States where manufacturers of American pharmaceutical products … went through the ringtone with inspections, and foreign sites become much easier with the planned visits, while we have surprise visits,” said Makary.

Trump's prescription also orders the Environmental Protection Agency to “accelerate the construction of installations” linked to manufacturing drugs and their ingredients. And, it guarantees that federal agencies issuing permits for a national pharmaceutical manufacturing installation designate a single contact point to coordinate applications, as well as support from the White House management and budget office.

The order was due before Trump's planned prices on imported pharmaceutical products in the United States, potential samples and efforts to build goodwill with the president have already fueled a new wave of national manufacturers of drug manufacturers such as Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson and Abbvie.

Trump told journalists on Monday that he will announce pharmaceutical rates in the next two weeks. His administration revealed in April that he had opened a so -called article 232 survey on how the import of certain pharmaceutical products affects national security a decision widely considered as a prelude to the initiation of tariffs on drugs.

Some pharmaceutical companies are starting to postpone Trump's plans. For example, the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, said last week that the price threat dissuades the company from making new American investments in research and development and manufacturing.

American manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry has decreased considerably in recent decades. The production of most so-called ingredients active in drugs has moved to China and other countries, largely due to the drop in labor costs and other parts of the process, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The United States imported $ 203 billion in pharmaceutical products in only 2023, with 73% from Europe, mainly Ireland, Germany and Switzerland, according to the analysis carried out by the consulting company EY.

Manufacturing remodeling can help make the supply chain more robust medication, which reduces the risk of disturbances, according to a GlobalData, a data and analysis company. However, this could increase production costs and drug prices, which has raised accessibility problems, said Globaldata.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/05/trump-order-us-drug-manufacturing.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos