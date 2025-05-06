XI urges the EU to oppose unilateral intimidation by us efe





Beijing, May 6 (EFE) .- Chinese President Xi Jinping exhorted the European Union (EU) on Tuesday to “jointly oppose unilateral intimidation” during the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two parties, in the midst of increasing trade tensions with the United States. “China-EU relations have become one of the most influential bilateral relations in the world and have made an important contribution to the improvement of the well-being of Chinese and European peoples and to the promotion of peace and global development,” XI said in a statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its website. “Human society has once again arrived at a critical crossroads,” he added. “A healthy and stable Chinese relationship will not only get mutual success, but also illuminate the world,” he noted. XI said that he attached great importance to the development of links with Brussels and that he had expressed his desire to work with the presidents of the European Council, Antnio Costa and the European Commission, from Ursula von der Leyen, to “deepen strategic communication, improve mutual understanding and confidence, consolidate the positioning of the partners, enlarge the mutual openness, manage the friction, China. The message, published on Tuesday, also included a response from European leaders, which underlined the evolution of bilateral links and expressed their desire to “jointly take up global challenges such as climate change and the safeguarding of multilateralism and a stable international order”, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. XI's remarks come while Beijing seeks to strengthen its cooperation with Brussels in the face of Washington’s growing pressure. China has repeatedly criticized the economic measures imposed by the United States, including prices and technological restrictions, and has urged the EU to maintain an independent policy based on multilateralism and mutual benefits. For his part, the Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang also exchanged messages with Costa and Von der Leyen, and reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to stimulate “stability, constructivity, reciprocity and the globality of China-UE relations”. The commemoration of the birthday also coincided with the announcement of the complete recovery of exchanges between the legislative organizations of Beijing and the EU, following the mutual lifting of the restrictions imposed in 2021. GBM / PD

