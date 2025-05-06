India water is out, will stop for the interests of India: the first remark of the PM on the movement of the Industry Water Treaty





Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first public remarks on Tuesday following the decision of India suspend the industrial water treaty for several decades With Pakistan, saying that water intended for India will now remain and will be used in the country. Speaking at the ABP News event, the Prime Minister said: “Pehle Bharat Ke haq ka paani bhi bahar ja raha tha … ab bharat ka paani, bharat ke haq mein bahega, bharat ke haq mein rukega aur bharat ke hi kaam aayega(Earlier, even the share of legitimate India of the water used to flow, now, the water of India will flow for India, will remain for India and will serve India). The declaration comes a few days after the government announced the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty, a sharing sharing agreement on the part of the World Bank and signed with Pakistan in 1960. The announcement came following a fatal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which has cost 26 civilians. India, which has raised the issue of cross -border terrorism on several occasions, has decided to slap punitive measures against Pakistan after the attack on Pahalgam on April 22. The decision to arrest the treaty was made by the Committee of the Cabinet on Security (CCS), the largest government decision -making body on national security. The officials said that the suspension will remain in force until Pakistan ends it to support cross -border terrorism. This is the first time since the creation of the treaty according to which India has officially interrupted its implementation a significant change in its diplomatic posture. Despite periodic calls for an examination over the years due to persistent tensions, the treaty had so far been intact. Criticizing previous governments to hesitate to make difficult decisions, Prime Minister Modi said on Tuesday: “There was a time when, before making an essential measure, people thought of what the world thought … They thought if they would get a vote and if their sieges would be sure. To keep the nation, major reforms were delayed. Posted by: Poorva Joshi Posted on: May 6, 2025 Settle

