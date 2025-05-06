



Pushed and kicked: Women journalists are faced with violence while covering the demonstrations while the spokesperson for PTI, Sheikh Waqas Akram, spoke about the treatment of Zahida Raos and reiterated the parties' commitment to press freedom, no specific security measure was developed by the party following the death of Sadaf Naeems.

While covering a rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) and trying to follow the moving cony of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, journalist Sadaf Naeem tragically lost his life in 2022 after being overwhelmed by a moving container.

Two years after this horrible incident, when political demonstrations continue, neither political parties nor the authorities have made significant changes to ensure the security of journalists on the ground.

The case of Zahida Rao, an ABN News journalist, underlines the continuous threats that women journalists face during reports. On October 4, 2024, while covering a demonstration in D-Chowk, she was confronted with police officers who pulled her phone, pushed her and prevented her from continuing her work. Zahida went to social networks to highlight his ordeal, but refrained from submitting a FIR. Several other journalists have also been targeted during the incident, highlighting the growing risks facing such environments.

PTI's response to incidents involving journalists has remained incoherent. While the spokesperson for PTI, Sheikh Waqas Akram, spoke about the treatment of Zahida Raos and reiterated the parties' commitment to press freedom, no specific security measure was developed by the party following the death of Sadaf Naeems. The security and dignity of journalists are our main priorities. However, the management of large crowds is difficult. We work for such incidents to not happen again, he said.

In response to the incident, the delegation of journalists covering PTI demonstrations met Islamabad Police General (IGP) to discuss preventive measures. IGP expressed its regrets and the measures were taken to avoid such incidents. We deeply regret the incident and any discomfort caused to Ms. Zahida Rao during her coverage, he said. Journalists play an essential role in playing the informed public, and their security and their ability to work freely are priorities for us. To ensure that journalists are easily identifiable in such high pressure situations, we will provide them with distinctive jackets or vests. This will help law enforcement agents recognize press members and avoid unnecessary interference.

However, despite the press and security freedom insurance for journalists, a month later, during another wave of demonstrations, another journalist with several other journalists and media workers was also attacked. This time, she wore a press jacket, clearly identifying her as a member of the press. On November 26, 2024, during a PTI demonstration in D-Chowk, the Sherazi of Qurat-Ul-Ain from Independent News was physically attacked by demonstrators who asked her left the scene. I was struck with a stick or something similar, and my leg started to bleed. My colleague was also abused. All this happened despite that we are clearly identifiable as members of the press. Sherazi expressed its disappointment as for the lack of institutional support after the attack. No one from a journalistic organization contacted me or condemned the incident, she said.

A similar incident occurred on March 8, 2024, during a demonstration at the National Press Club in Islamabad. Sabeen Shehbaz, a journalist from GNN News, was brutally attacked by a demonstrator during a gathering of women's day. I covered walking when a group of transgender demonstrators surrounded me. I have been struck several times and I still don't know why I was targeted. There was no safety measure in place and no one intervened, said Shehbaz.

The National Press Club has recognized these challenges and claims to work with media and police to improve conditions. What happened to Sabeen Shehbaz on women's day is unacceptable. We put pressure on better protection measures for all journalists, especially women, who are facing additional risks, said Nayyar Ali, National Press Club secretary.

Mehwish Qamas Khan, another journalist, faced sex-based discrimination when she was denied access to a sit-in from Jamiat Ulema-Elam (JUI) on the Kashmir highway in Islamabad. I arrived on the site to do my job, but I was arrested at the entrance. They told me that women were not allowed. It was not only an attack on my profession, but an attack on women, the right to present themselves freely.

Following the incident, the spokesperson for JUI, Aslam Ghauri, acknowledged the error and assured that measures had been taken to prevent such events in the future. We deeply regret the drawbacks caused to Mrs. Khan. We recognize the importance of allowing all journalists, whatever sex, to exercise their functions and to correct the problem.

Meanwhile, media organizations did not do much to respond to these security problems. Asked about the measures for journalists covering the demonstrations, Sadaqat Shah, a manager of the AIK News, provided a vague response: we are aware of the challenges that journalists face, but the situation on the ground is unpredictable. We offer basic safety training, but the field coverage is a different ball game.

However, there was no clear indication of the frequency to which Aik News offers security training, to whom, or if their staff covering the demonstrations has been correctly formed. In addition, there is no consensus among the media houses on how political parties should engage with journalists to ensure their security during volatile events. Civil society organizations, including Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) and the Coalition for Women in Journalism (CFWIJ), have constantly raised concerns concerning the deterioration of security conditions for journalists. Islamabad has become a difficult city for journalists, especially during demonstrations and political rallies, said Fahad Wazeer of DRF. The harassment and the violence they face are unacceptable and without adequate security protocols, these women are left at the mercy of the hostile crowd.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has also condemned harassment facing journalists, calling for strict action against officials. These incidents constitute a direct violation of press freedom. Journalists have the right to present themselves without fear of harassment or violence. We demand that the police and media organizations take immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.

Despite these calls for action, little has changed on the ground. Two years after the tragic death of Sadaf Naeems, women journalists continue to face abyssal security conditions while covering the demonstrations, without significant reforms of political parties, authorities or media houses.

Recurrent violence against journalists during political demonstrations is a serious threat to press freedom and democratic responsibility in Pakistan. While the country is approaching another period of political mobilization, it is imperative that government organizations, international media organizations and dog surveillance dogs take urgent and coordinated measures to implement robust security protocols for journalists, in particular those who report fronts. The government must apply clear protective measures, media houses must establish emergency support systems and the police must be trained to respect the rights of the press in high -voltage environments. Without immediate and tangible steps, the abuse cycle will continue, will endanger lives and reticulate the essential votes that inform the public. The protection of journalists is not only a question of professional ethics is a national responsibility and a fundamental pillar of democracy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tnnenglish.com/pushed-and-kicked-women-journalists-face-violence-while-covering-protests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos