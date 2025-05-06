Martin Clunes Double on row with neighbors at 5m Dorset at home

The idyllic life of Martin Clunes with his wife producer of television, Philippa Braithwaite, in the Dorset is threatened while he faces an in progress neighbor. His quiet life in a 130 -acres farm in Beamster was now prey to a row with the neighbors, and he simply doubled on his opinions.

The star of Doc Martin previously opposed the plans of Theo Langton and Ruth McGill for “a private site of residential travelers” so that they can continue to live in a mobile house on land which they have had as they have done for 25 years, and Martin has now submitted to the committee expressing his concerns.

The committee expressed that they thought that Théo and Ruth were “new age travelers”, which is why submission is envisaged; However, Martin disputes this idea and says that “people cannot claim that they are travelers because of the way they project themselves”.

Most of the letter to the Council Committee read as follows: “We cannot conclude that candidates are usually nomadic people of life due to the music visit and other festivals each year to sell items and help set them up.

© Mark Sheen / Shutterstock The star is not satisfied with the proposal

“This would mean that many, if not all, stall holders in such festivals, as well as the roads that travel with the festival organizers, retailers and groups would be classified as gypsies and travelers in the definition of planning, which is clearly not the case.

“People cannot claim that they are travelers because of how they plan to project themselves either by the way they dress, or live on a site without basic equipment or in the company they keep, or because they travel to certain types of music festivals or fairs, here or abroad.

© Photo: Rex The actor started his complaints in 2023

“More specifically, there is no evidence that candidates have a cultural tradition of nomadism or to live in a caravan.

“Being in a committee supporting travelers does not mean that they are travelers, or that the local community accepts them as such.

“What has remained here is that there is no evidence that the sale of masks and other articles at festivals and fairs is the means of subsistence, as required by a law test.”

This dispute was raised by Martin in 2023, and it has not yet been concluded.

What is Martin's house like?

A look inside Martin's house

Martin and Philippa live in a wonderful traditional countryside in the countryside which was highlighted on social networks and television on occasion.

Over the years, their house houses horses, shetland ponies, dogs, 50 cattle dexter, sheep and hens.

Inside, the couple has a comfortable living room with a window seat, which would not be moved to a royal residence.

Talk about life on the farm, in an interview with the Daily ExpressMartin admitted: “It's my favorite place in the world.”

© Getty Images Picturesque city of Dorset de Beamster

He continued: I can go for weeks without leaving the farm, “he continued.” I like to be connected to the seasons real. Do hay, worry about grass, look at the leaves and come, take care of animals.

I am really happy there and I am never alone. I like to travel and I am lucky to have been and I worked in incredible places, but I have always had my eye to go home. “”