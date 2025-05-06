Patro's Pataleta in China: former chancellor Lvaro Leyva makes sure that the president would have ignored Xi Jinping because they did not let him talk about Bogot Metro

Gustavo Petro and Xi Jinping during the official visit of Pekn, marked by diploma tensions and unrevened silences – Ken Ishii / Reuters Credit

The official visit of Colombian President Gustavo Petro in China in October 2023 was not only marked by diplomatic and economic agreements, but also by an uncomfortable episode which, according to recent revelations, leaves the president at the center of the polyics.

Former Chancellor Lvaro Leyva, in a new letter published on May 6, indicates to the details that show the tension experienced during the trip, Seal that Petro would have been disturbed after being able to include the Bogot metro problem on the agendaA problem that had already been rejected by Chinese diplomatics.

Petro arrived in Pekn on October 24, 2023, invited by President Xi Jinping, with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations and drawing a growth plan in a new era, as reported by the Colombian outside.

However, Petro insisted on tackling the possibility of modifying the disposition of the first line of the Bogot metro, despite the previous warnings of the Chinese Embassy in Colombia, which had clearly indicated that it was not a matter of state.

Lvaro Leyva describes Petro's behavior as stubborn and inflexible, and guarantees that the president is ridiculous during the visit to China – Ken Ishii / Reuters

According to the Leyva dinner, during the official banquet in honor of the Colombian delegation, Petro seated on the right of Xi Jinping OPT to keep absolute silence during the two hours of the late.

I don't know. As if he was not present, he wrote in his letter, stressing that he had touched the same thing to assume the role of the interlocutor, Talking with XI family, political and commercial issues while ten traditional Chinese cuisine dishes paraded.

Leyva does not hesitate to qualify Petro's behavior as stubborn and inflexible, and said that the president is ridiculous for not having imposed the question of the metro on the agenda.

Although the Chinese diploma reiterated that the Bogot metro was a local affair, Petro had already expressed his optimism, saying that he would ask for a collaboration to transform transport into Colombia into cold and elctric systems.

However, neither in the joint declaration signed in the grand saint of the people, nor in the concluded agreements, trade -oriented, digital economy, green development and telecommunications, some mentioned the Bogota project.

Despite Petro's trip to the official banquet since the Bogot metro failed to sneak on the agenda, the visit to China SAJE results on other fronts. China and Colombia have announced the creation of a strategic association after the meeting between Xi Jinping and Petro in the Grand Palais of the PeopleWith promises of trade in trade, digital economy, clean energy and culture.

During the official banquet, Petro is silent in front of Xi Jinping, in a gesture which, according to Leyva, highlighted his discomfort of not being able to speak of the bogot puts

The Chinese government, on the other hand, has not lacked the opportunity to highlight the 43 years of bilateral relationship and to present its own diploma story.

Xi Jinping underlines the resilience of the links between the two leaves and clearly shows that the modernization of China and its world role do not need to be overshadowed by local requests such as those of the Colombian President.

The Chinese LDER invited Colombia to join the initiative of the band and the route, opened the doors of the beef trade and extensive proposals to increase investments in infrastructure and renewable energies. Furthermore, Cultural, educational and scientific exchanges are deepened, as well as supporting Chinese global initiatives in terms of security and development.

Meanwhile, Petro tries to align with this program, inviting Chinese companies to invest in Colombia and show its interest in participating in the flagship projects of Pekn.

He even speaks of collaborating on questions of peace, climate change and conflict in the Middle East, but the truth is that the real beneficiaries visible to the meeting were the economic and geopolistic interests of China.

As for the metro, a word is stamped in protocols or in the joint declaration, confirming that, despite the insistence of Petro, China has never been willing to open this chapter during the visit.

The Colombian president, between the gestures of discomfort and calculated silences, ends up giving room for a program which, in the last case, leaves him as a simple spectator of the diplomatic achievements of his counterpart.