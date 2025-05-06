Bilawal Bhutto says we sit down as neighbors and tell the truth





The social media platform X had previously suspended the Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari account after its previous declaration

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, President of the Pakistan People's Party, said on Tuesday that Pakistan was ready to continue peace with India, overthrowing its previous statements which alluded to violence on the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty.

He said, “If India wishes to travel the way to peace, let them come with open hands and not tight fists. Let them come with facts and not manufacture. Sitting us as neighbors and let's tell the truth. “

“If they do not do it … then let them remember that the inhabitants of Pakistan are not made on their knees. The inhabitants of Pakistan have a determination to fight, not because we love conflicts, but because we love freedom,” added Zardari.

This evolution towards dialogue follows Zardari's remarks on April 25, where he stressed that the Pakistanis would be uninformed in response to the perceived “assault” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning the Industry River.

The backdrop of these comments is the rise in tensions between the two nations, exacerbated by a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire, which led to the death of 26 civilians, mainly tourists, and left many other injured.

In response to the attack, India announced on April 23 a series of punitive actions against Pakistan, in particular the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty, the only operational border crossing at Attari and a demotion of diplomatic relations because of cross -border links with the incident.

In addition, the social media platform X had previously suspended the story of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari after having threatened that blood would flow into the Industry river if India obstructed water supply.

He had said, “I would like to stay here in Sukkur by the Indus and tell India that the Indus is ours and that the Industry will remain ours, that water flows in this industry or their blood.”

Due to legal requests, Imran Khan, a former Prime Minister of Pakistan, also saw the suspension of his account.

Dear readers, as an independent media platform, we do not advertise governments and business houses. It is you, our readers, who supported us on our trip to make an honest and impartial journalism. Please contribute, so that we can continue to do the same in the future. Sharing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hwnews.in/uncategorized/bilawal-bhutto-says-let-us-sit-as-neighbours-and-speak-the-truth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos