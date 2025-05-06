Politics
Türkiye: Imamoglu beats Erdogan in the polls despite his detention
A wave of popular support for Immamogl ecrem is obvious in TürkiyeOpinion polls at a time when polarizing conditions take shape on the political scene.
The detention of the mayor of Constantinople Last March, triggered the biggest demonstrations for decades in Türkiye, Imamoglu himself seemed to have an important advance on TAYYIP ERDOGAN in the ballot boxes.
Erdogan's main rival
Two surveys published in recent days suggest that ̇MamoğluThe imprisonment of March 19 also strengthened the opinion that it is Erdogan Main rival in any future presidential election, even if it is behind bars.
Ekrem Imamoglu was placed in police custody on March 23 and accused of corruption. He denies the accusations. At the same time, the decision of the Turkish judicial power sparked a reaction, the opposition and European leaders calling it politically motivated and anti -democratic.
The Turkish government of Erdogan rejects criticism and affirms that the judiciary is independent.
It is not clear when Imamoglu, which served two mandates as mayor, will be tried, or if he will be released from prison. Investigations continue after him and more than 100 other officials in the largest city in Türkiye have been arrested for various accusations.
What the polls show
Surveys carried out in April Metropoll And In the mine Show that the Imamoglu would comfortably lead Erdogan in a hypothetical electoral duel with each other – although the elections are not due before 2028.
The surveys also show that since the mayor's arrest almost two months ago, Turkish voters have become even more polarized between the AKP of Erdogan, the party of Erdogan and the Party of the Republican People of Imamoglu (CHP), which is the largest opposition party.
“If the elections took place today and Imamoglu and Erdogan were to go to the second round, Imamoglu would gain seven percentage points,” said Zer Senar, research manager in Metropoll, which puts the mayor's support at 46.7% and that of the president at 39.3%.
Metropoll found that after March, support for CHP and AKP increased by approximately five percentage points, to 34% and 33% respectively, largely because the voters who were previously undecided have chosen on the sides.
The early electoral factor
Erdogan, who was elected for the last time in 2023, cannot appear again under the law unless the first elections are called and that he is supported by the three-fifths of the Parliament, which means that he will need support beyond his conservative coalition in power.
A public declaration of the CHP calling for the liberation of Imamoglu and in the first elections exceeded 13 million signatures, according to the newspaper Milliyet. The game did not respond when asked to update this number.
The Konda survey has shown that the support for imamoglu has increased much more than 40% in April, more than the previous month, and would comfortably direct Erdogan in a hypothetical electoral duel with each other, according to Aydin Erdem, general manager of this company based in Constantinople.
Erdogan came out in the lead when the respondents were invited to choose from a larger list of nine potential candidates, Konda noted.
But the number of indecisive voters fell significantly in April compared to March, most of the support of one of the two men, suggesting that the mayor's imprisonment has strengthened a “growing polarization” in political affairs, said Erdem.
Which will determine the success of the Imamoglu
The results of the Konda and Metropoll surveys have not been widely published, except those who ordered the surveys. Certain previous polls had shown that support for Imamoglu operated at equally high levels, especially before its decisive victory in the municipal elections of last year.
The day before the arrest of Imamoglu, the authorities canceled its university diploma, which is required by law to present themselves to the presidency. The day he was imprisoned, the CHP elected him as his official presidential candidate.
The head of another survey company, Mehmet Ali Kulat de Mak, said that the future success of Imamoglu and CHP would largely depend on whether other opposition parties, in particular the Pro-Kurdish Dem, which had previously supported the CHP, would offer their support.
