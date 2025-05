Indonesia Ecaline “indiscipline” to the reform of the military barracks

This content was published in

06 Mayo 2025 – 13:31 Yakarta, May 6 (EFE) .- Indonesia began to send military barracks to unruly adolescents in the western java province, as part of an educational plan which aspires to be national, in the midst of criticisms of the government of the former General Pabowo suffered for the militarization of institutions. The program, by which some 70 minors are already admitted to the military barracks, according to the middle of the local tempo, was launched last Friday and welcomes minors between the ages of 12 and 15. The governor of Western Java, Dedi Mulyadi, promoted this initiative, guaranteeing the improvement of the discipline of students, always with the prior consent of adolescents. This is, he said, training centers in which young people, involved in conflicts or in tobacco dependence and other drugs, will receive for six months of orientation of several instructors. The Indonesian Minister of Human Rights, Natalius Pigai, said on Tuesday that the measure did not involve any violation of the laws that protect minors. It is a question of educating unruly minors. They receive an education on their mental health, their character and their discipline (…) I would like to emphasize that there is no violation of human rights, because there is no bodily punishment, he said. ADV that Indonesia, the nation with the largest Muslim population in the world, studies the implementation of a similar model on the national and massive scale. For its part, the governor of Western Java insisted on which this measure was necessary, given an alleged increase in the bands of criminal motorcycle, made up of young school age in this region of around 50 million inhabitants. The initiative occurs after thousands of Indonesians descend into the street to protest against a legislative reform which extends active military access to civil positions. The detractors of the reform denounced that it was a step in the democratic process undertaken in the previous docadas, after the end of the military dictatorship of Suharto (1967-1998). Son-in-Flaw of the late dictator, Pabowo Subaianto won the elections of the AO past after having washed his image in a campaign privileged by the support of his predecessor, the popular Joko Widodo. Accused, he made human rights violations, his choice meant the return of a leader with a military profile after the exception of Widodo, which does not provide traditional circles of power. Make an efe SH-HP / PAV / CG

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/spa/indonesia-env%25C3%25ADa-a-adolescentes-%2522indisciplinados%2522-a-reformarse-en-cuarteles-militares/89271976 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos