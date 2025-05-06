



Pakistan

Unanimous national assembly on a strong response to Indian aggression

The National Assembly met under President Ayaz Sadiq to examine the situation after the pahalgam incident

Update on: Mar, May 06, 2025 16:40:14 PKT

Islamabad (Dunya News) – The parliamentarians on Tuesday was unanimous during a session of the National Assembly that a strong and decisive response would be given to any Indian aggression.

The National Assembly met here under President Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to examine the situation which occurred after the aggressive rhetoric of India in the aftermath of the pahalgam incident last month.

Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan

PTSI (Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf) lawyer, Gohar Ali Khan said that India and Pakistan are neighbors and that they should not speak of war several times. “But if India is engaged in a mishap, Pakistan will give the most severe answer.”

He said that until now, wars have been carried out on earth. Nothing had previously happened to the Water Treaty in the Indus. However, this time, modified unilaterally finished the treaty.

“Pakistan should bring this case to the International Court of Justice. If India is trying a bad adventure, Pakistan's response will be decisive,” he added.

Lawyer Gohar said PTI founder Imran Khan said Pakistan “would not hesitate to answer.”

He said: “There is a difference between Modi India and Laïque India. Modi's India celebrates the massacre of Muslims and other minorities. India must understand that it will not be a Gaza style war – if war broke out, it will go far beyond expectations.

“India will in no case be able to stop the water in Pakistan. We reject Modi's baseless allegations. Terrorism also affects us. India did not even condemn the attack on Jaffar Express, while we condemned each incident from Pulwama to Pahalgam. ”

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

The president of the PPP (Pakistan People's Party), Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, said that the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty is a crime against humanity.

In his speech in the House, he said that “Pakistan does not export terrorism – we are victims. The Indian government acts irresponsibly. The Pakistani nation does not live in fear. ”

Referring to the operation of Pahalgam's false flag of India, he added: “India tries to blame Pakistan for its own failures.”

Sehar Kamran

The PPP MNA, Sehar Kamran, pointed out: “Today, we remember Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who gave his life to the Pakistan nuclear program. India does not dare to act against Pakistan because of our nuclear capacities. We salute our nuclear scientists and missiles. We are ready to give us life for Pakistan. ”

Farooq Sattar

Farooq Sattar of MQM (Muttahida Qaumi Movement) said: “Modi's story collapses.

He said that “our Bengalis brothers rejected Modi's agents. You have given asylum to your own agent (former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina) which is a diplomatic failure. Canada continues to protest the murder by Modi de Sikhs. One by one, your dreams are broken. Our pilot killed your jet and served pilot tea before returning it. ”

“If you want to test us again, come – this time, we will force an entire Air Force squadron to land in Pakistan.

“Today's undeniable truth is that Modi has made a serious mistake.”

The world now blames India while Pakistan's position has been accepted. “The world wants peace and dialogue; India wants war. We do not want a war, but if India insists, too bad.

“The whole Pakistani nation is held with its armed forces. Why is India afraid of an impartial investigation? Sulking the Indus water Treaty is a violation of international law. India has declared war on the world community. You have concluded the last nail in the coffin of your secularism,” concluded Faroo Sattar.

Omar Ayub Khan

The head of the opposition to the Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, criticized the ministers of the absence of the session.

“There are 22 vacant seats, including that of the Prime Minister.

Ejazul haq

Ejazul Haq said the nations were united whenever the difficulties hit Pakistan.

“I agree with Omar Ayub-The government must pay attention to the Assembly. The ministers should be present in the session. Modi has never accepted Pakistan. He committed a holocaust in Gujarat (in 2002). Pakistan will give an appropriate response to Indian assault,” he said.

Lawyer

Federal Minister of Information, Atta Tarar, said that he would not criticize anyone (a reference to the head of the PTI) and he would not rent anyone (the government) today because he was here to speak to Pakistan.

He said the security forces – the armed forces and the police – had valiantly fought the terrorists and that politicians had endured balls.

He said that the Indian people struck Modi's government and that they questioned India's diplomatic failure.

The Pakistani government, he said, replied the Indian belligence and India was now isolated.

Once again, he has warned India not to launch the attack on Pakistan, reminding India that everyone has seen the visit to the control line.

