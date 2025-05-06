Russia says Putin will go to China in August





Moscow, the Kremlin, announced on Tuesday that Russian president Vladimir Putin will go to China at the end of August and early September, going to the visit of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Russia this week to attend the festivities that are the day of victory during the Second World War.

Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov told journalists that the visit would be part of a good tradition '', in which Xi visits Moscow to attend the defeat of Russia on Nazi Germany in May 1945, and Putin went to China to attend the events of Japan's allied defeat.

“This was the case 10 years ago in 2015, and this will be the case this year,” said Ushakov.

On September 3, Beijing should organize an event marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, which China called “the war of resistance against Japanese aggression”.

In 2015, China marked the 70th anniversary of its role in the defeat of Japan with a massive military parade involving more than 12,000 soldiers, 500 military equipment and 200 military planes.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced earlier this year that China and Russia would marry this year's birthday.

Putin visited China for the last time a year ago during her first foreign trip after being sworn in for her fifth term. He also went in October 2023 and February 2022, weeks before the Kremlin sent troops in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Xi's visit to Russia will be his third since then. China claims to take a neutral position in the conflict, but it supported the claims of the Kremlin according to which the action of Russia was caused by the West, and it continues to provide key components necessary for Moscow for the production of weapons.

