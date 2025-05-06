Long-term free trade contract for a long time: in the midst of Trump's pricing pressure, India-Uk Bridge Divide after the negotiations 24 hours a day | Commercial news





India and the United Kingdom seemed to sign a trade agreement several times under the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had established a deadline for Diwali 2022, and later within the framework of the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunakbut, the agreement was finally concluded against the back of the pricing pressures of the American president Donald Trump. A statement published by the United Kingdom suggested that the agreement was finalized after the 24-hour negotiations which continued until last week, when the Secretary of Affairs and Trade Jonathan Reynolds and the Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal, held the last series of discussions in London. The negotiations had started for the first time in 2013 but were abandoned due to differences. Despite continuous differences in environmental problems and linked to the workforce, the two countries have seized a historic geopolitical opportunity and growth in anti-china feeling in the West and India increasing the opening of integration more fully in the world supply chains, which India was delayed a decade ago. The story continues below this announcement THE Indiuk is particularly significant because it marks Indias, the first full -fledged trade agreement with a Western nation. While India has signed a partial agreement with Australia, negotiations for a full agreement have not yet been concluded. The prices of the Trump era have revived the political momentum for the trade agreements. Commercial transactions are now increasingly considered through a geo-strategic lens, with greater involvement from the Ministry of External Affairs and Prime Ministers aimed at countering China and positioning India as an alternative manufacturing center. Indian government officials have said that the British agreement would position India better to negotiate an ALE with the European Union, which could not offer broader advantages than for the highly intensity sectors but also for industrial goods. The British agreement comes at a time when American prices on Chinese imports have increased to record heights. However, the United States is not alone in seeking to reduce import dependence on China; The United Kingdom and the EU also introduced a range of anti-dumping measures to protect their domestic markets. The story continues below this announcement India signaling the opening to commercial transactions in the midst of Uschina tensions could help attract greater foreign investments, as global supply chains are realized in response to American prices. Richard Baldwin, professor of international economics at IMD Business School, told the Indian Express that as the United States and China separated from a tariff war, third countries like India become more attractive business partners. The EU is increasingly interested in signing agreements with India, he said. Remember that the United States represents less than 15% of global imports, 85% of the world market remains accessible. It is crucial to maintain access via smart FTAs ​​when managing the risk of dumping, added. The trade agreement with the United Kingdom is particularly significant for rapidly growing Indias in the service sector, as integration with the United Kingdom where 80% of the production comes from services could increase India growth. However, the small characters of the agreement will provide a more precise image. Ravi Dutta Mishra is a main correspondent for the Indian Express, covering policy issues related to trade, trade and banks. He has more than five years of experience and has already worked with Mint, CNBC-TV18 and other media. … Learn more

