



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India water resources will now be used only for the benefit of the country, in a veiled reference to Pakistan after the moving of the India to suspend the industrial water Treaty following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Explaining at the top ABP Networks India @ 2047, Modi underlined the push of his government for the intercoming of the river and the use of fair water, PTI reported. Earlier, even the water that rightly belonged to India flowed. Now Indias Water will stay in the country, serving his interests, he said, as the public responded with applause. Although Modi did not explicitly name Pakistan, his remarks were considered a direct message in the middle of increasing tensions after the attack that cost civil life, most of them. By focusing towards world trade, the Prime Minister praised the finalization of the India-UK free trade agreement as a historic milestone. The appellant a breakthrough between two open economies, he said that the pact would energize the MPMs of the India and widen the opportunities for young people. It is a big step forward to make India a dynamic center for trade and trade, he noted. Modi highlighted government reforms over the past 11 years, describing them as rooted in national interest rather than in political convenience. India has gone beyond a model centered on GDP with that focused on the gross empowerment of people (GEP), he said, listing well-being initiatives in housing, health care and social security. He stressed that development under its leadership has mixed tradition and technology to make India a world leader in digital payments to promote yoga and Ayurveda on the world. The Prime Minister also spoke of the deficit in trust that existed before his government took charge, blaming the previous regimes to allow the voting bank to delay critical reforms. Citing recent changes to the WAQF law and the abolition of Talaq triple, he said that his administration had made long -standing decisions that directly empower marginalized communities, including Muslim women and Muslims in Pasmanda. On the broader aspirations of India, Modi reiterated the objective of reaching a developed India, or Viksit Bharat, by 2047. We have capacity, resources and resolution, he said, adding that daring decision-making is anchored in the first national approach has led to an India transformation over the past decade. He also underlined the emergence of India in the sectors traditionally considered weak, including defense and electronics. Today, more than 100 countries are importing Indian defense products. We also become an important electronics exporter, he said. The Prime Minister concluded by noting that the direct transfer system had eliminated 10 false beneficiaries, saving the country of 3.5 Lakh, a will, he said, in the power of political will and digital governance.

