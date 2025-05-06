Prabowo realized that the term Jokowi doll was very harmful





The Farm Declaration of President Prabowo Suubianto who refused to be called the “doll” of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at a meeting of the plenary cabinet on Monday, May 5, 2025 was full of political messages. Bentengsumbar.com – The Farm Declaration of President PRABOWO SUBIANTO who refused to be called the “doll” of the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the session of the plenary cabinet on Monday May 5, 2025 was full of political messages. According to political communication analyst Hendri Satrio alias Hensat, Prabowo wants to emphasize that his position as head of state cannot be dictated. Because, Prabowo wants to maintain the legitimacy of his leadership. “Pak Prabowo understands that the narrative” doll “can weaken his position. So he immediately broke the narration,” Hensat told journalists on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Hensat Rate, the familiar relationship between Prabowo and Jokowi is something new in the history of Indonesian politics. “Pak Prabowo understands his position as president. He knows how to thank Mr. Jokowi, but for state cases, from the start, I was sure he was independent,” said Hensat. On the other hand, Hensat was of the opinion that Prabowo was one of the presidents who had good relations with his predecessors. In fact, very familiar with the previous president, in this case Jokowi. “I often say that this is the first time in history, there are former presidents and presidents who communicate with each other. But that does not mean that Prabowo Doll Jokowi. They only communicate warmly, and Prabowo knows how to thank you,” said Hensat. The founder of Kedaikopi Survey Institute also highlighted the perceptions of the public linked to this story of “doll”. According to him, the Prabowo Declaration should be sufficient to reduce the speculation of Prabowo and Jokowi relations. “Perhaps the public assesses from its actions or proximity, but it should now be clear that Prabowo is a figure that has total control as president,” said Hensat. In addition, Hensat said that this step showed that Prabowo wanted to build an image of independent leadership in the public. “He seemed to say:” I am not only a continuation, I have my own vision. “This is important to maintain public confidence,” said Hensat. Previously, President Prabowo Sui -Bianto denied the accusation that he was only a “doll” of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo. This was said by Prabowo during the plenary cabinet session held at the Merdeka palace on Monday, May 5, 2025. Prabowo stressed that advisory relations with Jokowi were a natural thing in the government transition process. “I was told that I am president of the doll, I was checked by Mr. Jokowi. As if Mr. Jokowi every night my phone. I said it was not true,” Prabowo said in his statement in front of the office.

