Watch: Trump welcomes the new Prime Minister of Canada to the Oval Office in the middle of tensions





Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney faced the oval office on Tuesday and have shown no signs of withdrawal from their gaping differences in a current trade war that broke decades of trust between the two countries.

The two kept it civilian, but as for Trumps to make Canada the 51st state, Carney insisted that his nation was not for sale and that Trump resumed, the time will say.

Asked by a journalist if there was something Carney could tell him to raise his prices up to 25% in Canada, Trump said next to it: No.

The American president added the accent, as he is.

Carney has recognized that no rhetorical on prices would be sufficient to influence Trump, saying that this is a more important discussion. »»

There is a lot of much larger forces, the Canadian chief continued. And it will take some time and some discussions. And that's why we are here to have these discussions. »»

The meeting between the two leaders presented the full spectrum of the unique mix of Trump's Trump assault, hospitality and stubbornness.

Shortly before Carney's arrival, Trump insulted Canada by displaying on social networks that the United States did not need anything of its northern neighbor, only to light the charm and rent the election of Carney in person before showing its obstinacy on questions of political substance.

Carney won the post of Prime Minister by promising to confront the increased assault shown by Trump, even if he has kept the calm behavior of an economist who led the central banks of Canada and the United Kingdom.

Sometimes Carney had trouble questioning his opinions and raised his hand to speak while Trump held for a long time and fired between subjects, approaching the Democratic Governor of California Gavin Newsom, the predecessor of Carneys, Justin Trudeau, and teasing a great announcement to come who is not necessarily on trade.

Trump offended the feeling of pride and friendship of Canada by saying that he wanted to make Canada the 51st American condition and to take steep prices against an essential partner in the manufacture of cars and the supply of oil, electricity and other goods. The indignation caused by Trump allowed the Liberal Party of Carneys to win an amazing victory of return last month while the trade war and the attacks on Canadian sovereignty scandalized the voters.

Trump said the two would not discuss Canada part of the United States, even if he insisted that the idea would cause Canadians.

It's not for sale, said Carney. It will not be for sale. Never. But the opportunity is in partnership and what we can build together.

Trump persisted by saying that the United States did not want to buy cars in Canada, even if the vehicles were also assembled in America. The American chief insisted that the $ 63 billion trade deficit in goods which he inflated to $ 200 billion was a subsidy that was to end.

The meeting has never been formed at the explosion that the public saw at Trump's meeting with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was reprimanded by the American president and his team for not having been sufficiently proof. It also did not have the ease that Trump has the accused with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, who invited Trump to a visit provided by King Charles III.

The issues of the meeting were high and the messages in advance mixed. Trump told journalists on Monday that he didn't really know why Carney was visiting.

I don't know what he wants to see me, said Trump. But I guess he wants to conclude an agreement.

The US Secretary of the United States of Commerce Howard Lutnick has still made a doubt about their interests to repair relations with Canada in an interview on Monday on the Kudlow Show of Fox Business Network.

When asked if the United States could conclude an agreement with Canada, Lutnick described the country a socialist regime which has essentially fueled in America. Lutnick said Tuesday's meeting would be fascinating.

Carney, at a press conference on Friday before his trip, said talks would focus on immediate commercial pressures and broader economic and national security relations. He said that his government would fight to get the best offer for Canada and take it all the time to do so, even if Canada is pursuing a parallel set of talks to deepen relations with other allies and reduce its commitments with the United States

Trump argued that the United States does not need anything in Canada. It actively goes after a Canadian automotive sector largely built by American companies, saying they stop working in Mexico, and they stop working in Canada, and they all move here. He also said that the United States did not need Canadas Energy, although almost a quarter of oil that the United States consumes daily from Alberta province.

The President also denied the military commitments of Canada despite a partnership that ranges from Normandy beaches to the Second World War to the distant sections of Afghanistan. He said on Tuesday with Carney that the United States would continue to provide national security support in Canada.

Daniel Bland, professor of political science at McGill University, said that Carney needed the meeting quickly planned with Trump to fight the trade war launched by the United States Trump imposed 25% prices on steel and aluminum and prices on other products outside the Fentanyl of the United States, intercepted by the border between the two countries.

Carney wants to show that he does everything he can, in particular by taking political risks to protect Canadian jobs in fields such as the automotive industry, “said Bland. If he had postponed his first meeting with President Trump for months and months, the opposition parties and the commentators could have accused him of being too shy and of doing bad service in Canada because of this.

Canada is the main export destination for 36 US states. Nearly $ 3.6 billion Canadian dollars (2.7 billion US dollars) in goods and services cross the border every day. About 60% of US imports of crude oil comes from Canada and 85% of American electricity imports come from Canada.

Canada is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium in the United States and has 34 minerals and critical metals that Pentagon is impatient and invests in national security. Canada is one of the most dependent countries in the world, and 77% of Canada exports go to the United States

