Cyprus, Israel to finalize the power link in 2025





Cyprus and Israel agreed to finalize an agreement for an electrical interconnection by 2025, as part of the great maritime interconnection (GSI) with Greece, signaling a deeper bilateral energy partnership. This agreement was announced after a meeting between the president of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel. The GSI public association with the largest corridor in Europe India-Middle Europe (IMEC), an initiative supported by the United States, underlines a strategic diplomatic decision aimed at attracting American interest in the increasingly volatile eastern Mediterranean region, in a period marked by the instability of Syria to Aden golf. The discussions also included the possible involvement of the United Arab Emirates (water) in the electrical cable project, although its participation remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Cyprus is once again the focal point of turkeys, as the recent statements and the incendiary rhetoric of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to the nations of the north, on Sunday. This current tension comes in a context of broader diplomatic movements in the region. On the Greek-Turkish front, the Greek Minister for Foreign Affairs George Gérapetritis and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan should meet from May 14 to 15 at the informal summit of foreign ministers in Antalya. The key subject of their discussions will be to set a date at the meeting of the Supreme Cooperation Council, which will be held in Türkiye under the direction of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Erdogan. Geapétrite and Fidan met on Friday in Istanbul on Friday a few days before the public speech of Erdogans in the occupied territories of Cyprus. Meanwhile, on Monday, two violations of a Turkish Airplane from the CN-235 were recorded during naval exercises, which caused an exchange of NOTAM. Greece has reiterated its claim of a airspace of 10 nautical, while Turkey has countered, citing a limit of 6 miles and rejecting the obligations of the flight plan.

