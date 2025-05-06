



New Delhi, May 6: In the midst of current tensions with Pakistan on the Indus Water Treaty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's water resources are used only for the country's interests. Speaking in a program of Information Channels India @ 2047 Summit, the Prime Minister sent a strong message to Pakistan and stressed that, for years, India was disadvantaged while the water of the Industry river spilled in Pakistan under an unequal treaty. However, this imbalance would no longer persist. “Bharat Ke Haq Ka Paani, Bharat Ke Haq Mein Bahega” (water which rightly belongs to India will now meet the needs of the country), said Prime Minister Modi. He highlighted the historic role of rivers as sources of conflict, but reaffirmed India initiatives to destroy them for better management. He pointed out that, although in -depth discussions on water issues occur in the media, reality remained that India had given its legitimate share. In the future, India water would be saved and directed towards the advantages of the nations. In response to the attack on Pahalgam, which led to the tragic death of 26 civilians, mainly tourists, India introduced a series of reprisals against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus water Treaty (Ti-ITI). After a meeting of the prolonged cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Modi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, announced that diplomatic relations with Pakistan would be demoted, and that the treaty would be placed in suspense until Pakistan takes concrete measures to end the cross -border terrorism. As part of India's strategic response, New Delhi partially restricted water flow to Pakistan by closing the Baglihar and Salal dams on the Chenab river at Jammu-et-Cachemire. This decision has aroused concerns in Pakistan, the Country Industry Country Country River System Authority (IRSA) expressing a profound apprehension on a sudden drop in River Chenab entrances to Marala, attributing the decrease to India decision to reduce access to water. This development highlights an important change in the approach of India to its water resources, marking a stand of the company in the guarantee of national interests in the midst of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(The content of this article comes from a news agency and was not published by the AP7AM team.)

