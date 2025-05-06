The Supreme Court confirms Trump's ban on transgender soldiers while calls continueExBulletin





The Supreme Court



The United States Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration on Tuesday to start carrying out its ban on members of the Transgender military service, at least for the moment. The judges blocked an order from the lower court which temporarily interrupted the application of the prohibition.

The three Liberals of the court said they would have denied the request.

Shortly after President Trump was sworn in for the second time, he signed an executive decree prohibiting transgender people from serving in the army.

The Ministry of Defense quickly prohibited transgender persons from enlisting and also rejecting soldiers in active service.

The new policy imitates a previous transgender military ban established during the first Trump administration. The Supreme Court allowed Trump's controversial policy to remain in place in 2019, but it was reversed by President Biden shortly after his entry into office.

This time, however, by unloading transgender soldiers in active service in addition to prohibiting their enrollment, politics goes further than the policy promulgated during the first Trump administration. The justification for the ban has also changed.

Rather than explicitly prohibiting all the soldiers of the soldiers, the Ministry of Defense has listed the “gender dysphoria” – “marked incongruence” between the experienced sex of a person and their sex attributed to birth – on his list of medical conditions which disqualify the people of the military service.

According to the Pentagon, around 0.2% of American soldiers suffer from dysphoria between the sexes.

The prohibition challenge was submitted to a group of members of the current transgender service and as grass, including the main plaintiff Emily Schilling, a naval pilot who traveled more than 60 combat missions during her almost two decades of service. The group argued that the prohibition refused their constitutional right to equal protection of the law.

The government replied that because Pentagon policies were directed against people with gender dysphoria as a “medical condition”, rather than targeting transgender individuals, the prohibition did not discriminate no one according to their transgender status.

Justice Benjamin Settle, a man named George W. Bush who served in Washington, rejected this argument. He called the policy “a general ban on transgender service”. And he temporarily prevented the administration from enforcing the policy while he considered the case further.

Settle said that the administration could not hide behind its assertion that the ban on people with gender dysphoria was different from someone's ban because they are transgender. “Common Sense” showed that it was one in the same, he said.

A Federal Court of Appeal of San Francisco refused to intervene, and the Trump administration then appealed to the Supreme Court, requesting the reintegration of the prohibition.

In response, members of the service argued that the ban was unconstitutional because it was motivated by hostility towards transgender people. In addition, they have cited studies previously conducted by the Ministry of Defense and the Military, indicating that transgender soldiers are not a threat to national security, a conclusion that they claim have been taken up by four years of experience with transgender people in the army during the Biden administration.

On Tuesday, however, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration, allowing it to prohibit its anti-trans prohibition, at least for the moment. Order is a strong indicator that the administration is ultimately likely to prevail.

In a statement on Tuesday, Lambda Legal and Human Rights Campaign, the groups that brought a trial on behalf of the members of the service, called the “decision … A devastating blow for the transgender soldiers”.

“By allowing this discriminatory ban to take effect while our dispute continues, the court temporarily sanctioned a policy that has nothing to do with military preparation and everything to do with prejudices,” the groups said in a press release.

