Is Boris Johnson the man to save the Conservatives?

Only Boris Johnson can save the Conservatives now By Robert Taylor They knew it would be appalling, but it was worse. Well worse. For the Conservative Party, confronted with the most horrible government of living memory, making such a pathetic return last Thursday was not only a furious slap of voters. It was not even a violent beating punishment. It was a knife in the heart. I wrote two weeks ago that it is difficult to find even conservative voters these days. The outgoing has long been to the reform and the remains of the Lib Dems. Everything remains is a lonely group of hard loyalists and one or two, like me, countries that remained few believers in the small government. Tragically, it is too late for the conservatives even to jump into one or the other camp.

Farages The insurgent army finished this powerful coalition of outgoing outgoing in 2019, which were then betrayed by mass immigration and the absurd wokification of public life. And most of the remains would die earlier than vote for the party that gave us Brexit. What are the Conservatives for? It is not surprising that, at best, they fade in non-all of it, and at worst, bleeding to death before our eyes. However, it is surely unthinkable that this proud old party could go out without fighting. Admittedly, the party which ruled Great Britain for most of the last century cannot simply disappear. Can he? Well, if this is the case, I begin to believe that such a fight can only come from one man. You guessed it, Boris Johnson. I know what they will say. I can already hear them. He was expelled in disgrace. His own party abandoned him. It is not suitable for its functions. He lies. He imposed absurd locking rules on the rest of us, then broke them. He is not even a deputy. And wouldn't it be ridiculous for the conservatives to obtain another leader? What would it be, seven in a decade? I understand it all. It would indeed be ridiculous. But we are talking about drastic time, and you know what they say. And let's look at what Boris would literally bring to the party. Recognition of the name. Charisma. Big beast presence. A victory record, like no other. And a capacity, as he showed in 2019, to transcend the leave of leave (perhaps the only politician in the country who can do so). Badenochs Big Problem is that many people have no idea who it is. It would not be a problem with Boris.

God prohibits conservatives from losing this man again!

My strong feeling is that it is too late for the conservatives, that they are about to become so controlled by the reform that they will have to continue for peace in humiliating terms, and that even Boris would find impossible to save them. But do they have a better bet? And if so, who? Skillfully? Jenrick? Braverman? Patel? Tugendhat? They better stick to Badenoch, who at least knows what to be done even if she has trouble doing it. A clever disciple of conservative policy told me last week that Boris could well come back to lead the party, but not before the next elections. It is only then then, he said, the conservatives be quite desperate, confronted with the probability of five more years of work, even Starmer, God forbids us to take us until 2034. If that does not terrify you, nothing will do it. I think this learned comrade is right with his prediction. Because the conservative party looks like its denial. But if he waits 2029 to act, it could be too late. My message is simply as follows: will not die by asking you. ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ insurance

Do you remember that?

If the conservatives bring Boris Johnson back, they do not deserve your vote By Sebastian Murphy Boris Le Brexiteer. Boris with clumsy charm. Boris the red wall warrior. Boris The lad lado shift. Boris, whose Britain, needs to see Starmer and win a conservative victory in 2029. Does Boris brigade have a laugh? It has become very clear that modern politicians suffer from short memories, but to address Boris Johnson can only be triggered by the most aggressive strain of imaginable amnesia. Yes, I know that the pathetic, entitled and erroneous cynical press campaigns and the cynical press campaigns and even larger from the just reds of Drear Starmer are what made it fall. It was more than depressing to see the man who had left the EU a mission of traditional policy driven by these strange wonks.

If the conservatives bring Boris Johnson back, they do not deserve your vote

His resignation was the culmination of an imprudent revenge drama in which the so-called liberal and left-handers aimed Boris Johnson only so that their bullets spray the ordinary Brexiteers whose votes had put him in number 10. The whole thing was about as pathetic as people who really believed that Boris Johnson behaved like a fascist to try the prorogue. But that does not mean that Boris Johnson was a great leader, or that he is the right leader for this country today. It was roughly the only option at the time to get something like what we voted after three years from Chicanery to remoan parliament polluting. He was, like politicians so often, the least of many ailments and I cannot start grasping the craze he inspires in so many people.

