



About 764,000 portfolios that bought the piece even $ Trump from President Donald Trump lost money on investment, according to new data shared with CNBC by the Chainalysis blockchain analysis company.

Most of the portfolios that lost money held smaller token amounts, according to the company's chain analysis. Cryptographic portfolios are accounts that store the keys to which you need to access and use your cryptocurrency titles.

Chainalysis said that, while about 2 million portfolios had bought the token, 58 wallets made more than $ 10 million each, totaling around $ 1.1 billion in winnings.

The $ Trump token, which increased in popularity after being linked to the start of Trump's second term, experienced high price oscillations and very unequal yields for investors. Fight Fight Fight LLC. And CIC Digital LLC., Control most of the token diet.

CNBC stretched out to fight Fight Fight LLC. To comment on the chain numbers.

The interest in the part increased by more than 50% after the project website promised the 220 best seats at a black option dinner with the president.

The $ Trump event, scheduled for May 22 at the Trump National Golf Club of the President, Washington, DC, includes a reception for the 25 portfolios with the largest balance of rooms, as well as a visit to the White House.

The dinner -pointed rally pushed the market capitalization of the token at 2.7 billion dollars at its peak, although it has since been fell to around 2.17 billion dollars.

Since this rally, around 54,000 wallets have bought the room. In total, 100,000 new portfolios have bought $ Trump since April 15, said the chain channel, extending the thrust after cancellation despite continuous volatility on the wider market of cryptography.

The Trump brand token was the subject of a meticulous examination of regulators and ethical guard dogs.

Legislators are now officially investigating the question of whether the piece even $ Trump and a related crypto company called World Liberty Financial, which sends 75% of revenues to the Trump family constitute a direct conflict of interest for the president.

The Senate's permanent subcommittee on surveys launched an investigation into the token property and income structure model, while the Democrats in the Chamber stormed a cryptographic audience in protest.

At the center of the controversy is the dinner competition for the best tokens holders, the promotional posts of the president himself and the links with foreign investors, including an Emirati fund supported by the State and a Crypto Justin Sun.

Launched in January before the second inauguration of Trump, the value of the token initially climbed $ 15 billion after a series of president's promotional messages on Truth Social and X. He lost most of this value in a few days.

Only 20% of the total token food is currently in circulation. The remaining 80% which would have been controlled by the Trump organization and the affiliated entities are locked as part of a three -year acquisition calendar. Public disclosure say that the initiates agreed not to sell their allowances for a few more months.

Even with their tokens under acquisition restrictions, initiates gain substantial income.

Since January, according to the creators of the project, more than $ 324 million in negotiation costs have been sent to portfolios linked to the creators of the project. The token code automatically directs a reduction in each transaction to these addresses, allowing the team to take advantage of the current activity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/06/trump-meme-coin-crypto.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

