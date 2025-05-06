India prevents water flowing through international borders, says Modé





India has announced that it would prevent its water from flowing on international borders. “Now, India water will flow in favor of India, it will be preserved for the benefit of India, and will be used for India's progress,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. Although he has not mentioned Pakistan in particular, Modi's comments occur about two weeks after India has suspended a 65 -year -old water sharing treaty with his neighbor. Relations between India and Pakistan have decreased sharply after A deadly militant attack against tourists to cashmere administered by the Indians last month. India accuses Pakistan of supporting cross -border terrorism – an accusation of Islamabad categorically denies.

Several rivers flow from India to Pakistan, offering vital water supplies to around 80% of farms. Pakistani leaders previously warned that any attempt to stop the flow of water “will be considered an act of war.” The Industrial Water Treaty of 1960 (IWT), which governs water sharing of six rivers in the Indus basin between India and Pakistan, survived two wars between nuclear rivals and was considered an example of transfondary water management. The suspension of the treaty by Modi was one of the many stages he has taken against Pakistan after the attack, which killed 26 civilians. The PM has not explained how India plans to use excess water, and experts say that the country must build more dams, tanks and lakes to store it, which will take time to build. Climbing has prompted the United States to repeat its calm calls. “We continue to urge Pakistan and India to work towards a responsible resolution which maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia,” the spokesperson for the State Department, Tammy Bruce on Tuesday afternoon.

