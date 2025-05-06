President Erdogan presents the special jury prize at TRT Worlds Nizar Sadawi at Anadoli Media Awards





Turkish President Erdogan Honoré Nizar Sadawi of the Jury Prize at the 10th Andolu Media Awards, recognizing his contributions to the media industry on behalf of TRT World. Nizar Sadawi is a Palestinian journalist and a world correspondent for TRT known for his courageous reports of Gaza. During a period of six months, he covered the intense conflict, providing first -hand accounts of the brutal attacks of Israel against Gaza and the struggles of the Palestinian people. His 185 -day trip through Gaza highlighted the challenges of being a journalist in such a dangerous environment, including the constant threat of violence and the difficult decision to leave her homeland. A symbol of solidarity Speaking during the event held in the presidential complex, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his gratitude to the Turkish press federation for organizing the event and took the opportunity to congratulate journalists and media organizations receiving prizes. He pointed out: “Even if they are not here with us this evening, I put my sincere thanks to all the workers in the media who work tirelessly day and night, consecrating their pens and their words in the service of the people. May God do not let your efforts waste.” The president also paid tribute to journalists who lost their lives while fulfilling their duty. He recalled the tragic death of many media workers, in particular by stressing the 212 journalists who were martyred during the brutal attacks of Israel against Gaza. “After our last ceremony, many journalists lost their lives in different parts of our hearts, especially in Gaza, simply to do their job. Palestinian journalists are brutally murdered before the eyes of foreign press organizations, which are often used as a platform for opposition in our country. I remember these brothers and sisters, who were defenders of the truth, with a compassion and to send my colleagues and their condolences to their colleagues and their condolences and their condolences to their colleagues and their colleagues families. Stressing the importance of a free, responsible and national press, Erdogan continued: “The media play not only a crucial role in properly informing the company, but is also one of the most important supporters of the national will”. Reflecting on the importance of the event, the president said: “We do not see this ceremony, which is now in his tenth year and has become a tradition, simply as a award ceremony to recognize individuals with exceptional talents. At a time when we are surrounded by lies and disinformation, we see it as a symbol of solidarity with our media workers who are attached to the struggle for truth and justice. Thanks to these rallies, we strengthen our determination and strengthen our partnership as we are progressing together. “”

