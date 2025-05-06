The chief of the FCC insists on the trial of Donald Trump CBS unrelated to Paramount-Skydance Review





The president of the Federal Communications Commission Brendan Carr insisted today that his examination of the proposed merger of Paramount Global with Skydance is not linked to a trial by President Donald Trump against CBS and 60 minutes.

“We stay in our way,” Carr told David Faber de CNBC at the Milken World Conference in Los Angeles.

“There are three distinct things that happen. President Trump has his trial against CBS who is before the State Court. I have not read this complaint. I do not know what all the complaints are. There is a transaction in front of us, and there is a 60 -minute complaint. The last two have to do with the FCC. The first does not do it.”

Trump continued News Magazine magazine from an interview with the former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The dispute is being mediated. Shari Redstone, the controlling Paramount shareholders would be impatient to close the Skydance sale of David Ellison. The 60 -minute executive producer Bill Owens recently ceased to invoke the company's editorial pressure.

The merger was announced last summer.

The complaint to which Carr refers was filed against 60 minutes by a conservative group, the Center for American Rights, during the 9 -minute broadcast.

Pressed by Faber on Paramount-Skydance, Carr said he had “no calendar to announce”. When asked if a decision concerning the agreement would come at the same time as the complaint, he said: “We did not make a decision exactly on alignment.”

The thing “examines the 60-minute thing right now … We have put this to comment, and we are going to make a final decision there, in the end, on the basis of the law and the facts and the file … We do not have a final decision at this stage. The comments cycle closed. We have heard a lot of people. We look at this separately. We still have a lot of transactions.

Questioned by Faber what he thinks of the derogatory comments of President Trump on media companies – like the current parent of CNBC, Comcast – Carr said: “I take note. I look at him. But you know, at the end of the day, the president has his own rights of the first amendment. I think it is important that we have a country, a country.

Trump has placed from Comcast on socially social that “all this corrupt operation is nothing more than an illegal arm of the Democratic Party. They should be forced to pay large sums of money for the damage they have caused to our country. The false news is an unforgivable sin! ”

Faber asked him if it has an impact on how Carr does his job.

“No. I mean, look, we take the facts as we find them.”

The Trump's trial of October during the 60 minutes Edit claims that the network violated Texas Decceptive Trade Practices Acts, a law generally used by consumers to challenge false advertising. He said that the show had deliberately published one of Harris's answers to do it better and increase his electoral chances. CBS denied that he was misleading and said that assembly was a common practice of the television industry.

