Politics
Chinas XI should start the visit to Russia in a symbolic show of support for Putin against West
Moscow – Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to start a four -day visit to Russia on May 7, giving President Vladimir Putin an important diplomatic boost at a time when the Russian chief would like to show that his country is not isolated on the world stage.
Mr. XI, whose country is locked in a pricing war with the United States, should sign many agreements to deepen the already tight strategic partnership with Moscow, which has always seen crowned China the largest trading partner in Russia.
China buys more Russian oil and gas than any other country and launched an economic rescue buoy that helped it sail on Western sanctions imposed during its war in Ukraine.
Despite the recent efforts of US President Donald Trump to reset the American-Russia ties, Mr. Putin should present a united front with Mr. Xi against Washington, whose domination and “exceptionalism” interviewed the two countries, arguing for a more multipolar world.
“The next visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia is one of the central events of Russian-Chinese relations this year,” spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Maria Zakharova, to journalists on the eve of the visit.
“The next Russian-Chinese summit will send an important signal to the international community on the common approaches of Russia and China in the defense of the post-war world order,” she added.
Mr. Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg, said in February that Washington would try to disrupt Russia's close ties with countries like China. A few days later, Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin reaffirmed the “limitless partnership” of their country.
Mr. XI, who told Mr. Putin that the two have a chance to drive “the changes that the world has not seen for a century”, should speak with Mr. Putin on May 8 and join other world leaders in the Red Square of Moscow on May 9 to watch a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies with the German of Nazi.
The event, which will also feature Chinese troops, occurs at a time when Mr. Trump tries to push Moscow and Kyiv to find a way to end the war in Ukraine with the two parties so far blaming himself for a lack of progress.
On May 6, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urged countries not to participate in the May 9 parade, saying that such participation would go against the declared neutrality of certain countries during the war.
But Mr. XI, who called on talks to end the conflict and accused the United States of stoké war with weapons supplies in Kyiv, will attend anyway, according to Beijing and the Kremlin, who accused Ukraine of threatening the security of the event, which kyiv denied.
Mr. Yuri Ushakov, a better assistant from the Kremlin, on May 6, compared the event and others around him at a summit, saying that it was an indicator of what he said to be the growing authority of Russia in the world.
Moscow and Beijing sealed their “limitless” strategic partnerships a few days before Mr. Putin, who in recent months described China as an ally, sent tens of thousands of soldiers to Ukraine in February 2022.
Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi will discuss the problems “most sensitive”, including energy cooperation and proposed it, but to be built of the power of the Siberia 2 gas pipeline in China, said Ushakov, the best assistant in Kremlin.
Mr. Putin is expected to visit China at the end of August or early September, Ushakov added. Reuters
JoinChannel Télégramme de St And get the latest news provided to you.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/chinas-xi-set-to-begin-russia-visit-in-symbolic-show-of-support-for-putin-against-west
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SLICKROCK: Geologists explore the cause
- Mark Carney says Donald Trump Canada is not for sale
- Lawyer challenges EM in Hockey Canada Trial: You have been Bang
- Real relations unnatural with a woman without her consent are liable under article 377 IPC: High Court of Allahabad
- German Friedrich Merz undergoes a shameful delay in being a chancellor
- Xi Jinping should arrive in Moscow as a guest of honor of Poutines before the military parade of the day of victory
- Trump says that the bombing of Yemen stops as Oman confirms the American ceasefire | News Israel-Palestine Conflict
- Eureka's Regnier returns to tennis that plays better than ever | Sport
- Hypoglycemia associated with retinal damage in diabetic eye disease
- Barbie dolls are becoming a new victim of Trump's pricing war – Politico
- Operation launched Sindoor, 9 sites targeted under the vigilant eyes of PM Modi; Check the full declaration of India
- Sir Keir Starmer updates the UKS's top secret defense plan after Moscow's threat.