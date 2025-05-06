Moscow – Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to start a four -day visit to Russia on May 7, giving President Vladimir Putin an important diplomatic boost at a time when the Russian chief would like to show that his country is not isolated on the world stage.

Mr. XI, whose country is locked in a pricing war with the United States, should sign many agreements to deepen the already tight strategic partnership with Moscow, which has always seen crowned China the largest trading partner in Russia.

China buys more Russian oil and gas than any other country and launched an economic rescue buoy that helped it sail on Western sanctions imposed during its war in Ukraine.

Despite the recent efforts of US President Donald Trump to reset the American-Russia ties, Mr. Putin should present a united front with Mr. Xi against Washington, whose domination and “exceptionalism” interviewed the two countries, arguing for a more multipolar world.

“The next visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia is one of the central events of Russian-Chinese relations this year,” spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Maria Zakharova, to journalists on the eve of the visit.

“The next Russian-Chinese summit will send an important signal to the international community on the common approaches of Russia and China in the defense of the post-war world order,” she added.

Mr. Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg, said in February that Washington would try to disrupt Russia's close ties with countries like China. A few days later, Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin reaffirmed the “limitless partnership” of their country.

Mr. XI, who told Mr. Putin that the two have a chance to drive “the changes that the world has not seen for a century”, should speak with Mr. Putin on May 8 and join other world leaders in the Red Square of Moscow on May 9 to watch a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies with the German of Nazi.

The event, which will also feature Chinese troops, occurs at a time when Mr. Trump tries to push Moscow and Kyiv to find a way to end the war in Ukraine with the two parties so far blaming himself for a lack of progress.

On May 6, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urged countries not to participate in the May 9 parade, saying that such participation would go against the declared neutrality of certain countries during the war.

But Mr. XI, who called on talks to end the conflict and accused the United States of stoké war with weapons supplies in Kyiv, will attend anyway, according to Beijing and the Kremlin, who accused Ukraine of threatening the security of the event, which kyiv denied.

Mr. Yuri Ushakov, a better assistant from the Kremlin, on May 6, compared the event and others around him at a summit, saying that it was an indicator of what he said to be the growing authority of Russia in the world.

Moscow and Beijing sealed their “limitless” strategic partnerships a few days before Mr. Putin, who in recent months described China as an ally, sent tens of thousands of soldiers to Ukraine in February 2022.

Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi will discuss the problems “most sensitive”, including energy cooperation and proposed it, but to be built of the power of the Siberia 2 gas pipeline in China, said Ushakov, the best assistant in Kremlin.

Mr. Putin is expected to visit China at the end of August or early September, Ushakov added. Reuters

