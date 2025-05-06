Thursday, Rizal Fadilah and Kurnia will be examined by Jakarta police concerning the Jokowi report





Jakarta, kompas.com – Investigators of the Metro regional police Jaya will examine the vice-president of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA), Rizal Fadillah Regarding the alleged defamation report complained by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Rizal said he would be examined by investigators Thursday (5/5/2025) later. “So, Thursday at 10:00 am WIB, I was asked for information relating to Mr. Jokowi's report on the alleged false diploma,” said Rizal during the meeting during the Bareskrim Lobby Criminal Investigation, Jakarta, Tuesday (5/5/2025). Rizal said that it would bring a number of documents in the form of a video study of a certain number of experts linked or not Jokowi diploma. “The current document is the videos of the study's study results, linked to the reason why we think that the thesis and the number of ratification of Jokowi thesis in UGM are false and that the diploma is false,” he continued. Read also: Roy Suryo proposes that the Jokowi diploma be tested at the Singapore legal laboratory, that's the reason In addition to Rizal, Kurnia Tri Royani would also be examined Thursday by the metropolitan police of Jakarta. Today, Rizal was also examined by investigators from the criminal investigation in criminal investigation linked to the complaints of the community he proposed in December 2024. At that time, Rizal complained of Jokowi's false diploma to the criminal investigation police. This complaint would have started to be investigated since April 2025. And today Rizal has been examined as a journalist. “(Verified) as a complaint because it is a complaint from the community. So we complained directly to the false diploma alleged Jokowi,” said Rizal. Previously, Jokowi had reported an alleged defamation to the metropolitan police in Jakarta on Wednesday (04/30/2025). Read also: PRABOWO WONDER The Jokowi diploma in question: Later, my diploma will be requested This report was produced after the Jokowi diploma was accused of false by a number of parties. During the investigators' meeting, Jokowi reported five people. These are Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, Tifauzia Tiasumma, Eggy Sudjana and Kurnia Tri Royani.

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/06/22570671/kamis-rizal-fadilah-dan-kurnia-akan-diperiksa-polda-metro-jaya-soal-laporan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos