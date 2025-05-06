Newsom calls the order of President Trump to reopen Alcatraz a “colossally bad fiscal idea”





Sacramento – The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, said nothing about President Trump's order to reopen and rebuild the notorious of Alcatraz prison, which is on an island in the Bay of San Francisco, “has a meaning”.

Trump said during the weekend on his social website Truth that he directed the prison office, the Ministry of Justice, the FBI and the internal security to reopen the prison “to host the most ruthless and violent offenders in America.”

“I do not know if he looks at” The Rock “or what inspired this,” said Newsom to CBS Sacramento near the Memorial of Peace Officers in downtown Sacramento. “I mean, you can't even find a more colossily bad fiscal idea. None of it makes sense.”

Newsom added that Mr. Trump's plan has “the shape and substance of things flowing in and out of the bay on Alcatraz every day: fog”.

A view of Alcatraz Island on August 16, 2024 near San Francisco, California. / Getty Images

Alcatraz is currently managed by the National Park Service, which, since 1973, has directed guided tours of the now closed historic site which receives around 1.5 million tourists per year. Visitors take a return trip to walk on the field and spend $ 60 million a year to do so.

The federal government closed Alcatraz in 1963, citing the high cost of its operation – three times more expensive than any other prison.

In response to a journalist outside the White House on Sunday, asking him why he wanted to reopen Alcatraz, Trump said it was “just an idea that I had”.

“It has been a symbol for a long time, Alcatraz, anything,” said Trump. “I mean, it is a sad symbol, but it is a symbol of law and order.”

Part of Mr. Trump's plan is to rebuild Alcatraz in a “considerably enlarged” prison, which could house up to 336 prisoners,

The former prison was also famous in various Hollywood films, including “The Rock” from 1996 with Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage and the escape of 1979 with Alcatraz with Clint Eastwood.

A spokesperson for the American Prisons Bureau said they “comply with all the presidential orders” given.

