The evening of the elections, while the Labor Party obtained a second term, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a declaration congratulating the Albanian government forced from time to time for a national public holiday.

For a government that rarely rushes to comment on the foreign elections, the moment alone was notable.

The language was even more revealing.

The declaration referred to the “important consensus” between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Anthony Albanian A deliberate wink to personal diplomacy and Beijing to “continue to promote a complete strategic partnership of China-Australia more mature, stable and productive”.

In the prudent world of the Chinese diplomatic language, it was a clear message: Beijing had looked closely and was eager to rebuild confidence with the Australian public.

XI considers Australia as a strategic partner A relatively stable player in the middle of the turbulence of the deterioration of Beijing relations with the United States.

He considers the re -election of the Albanian government not only as a political fact, but as a strategic opportunity.

The next three years will test if the measured approach of Albanese can retain under pressure from Beijing, Washington and domestic criticism.

Beijing may not want to be the story. But it is already one of the biggest stories in our region.

The dilemma of the port of Darwin

When Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong on the sidelines of the G20 in Johannesburg in February, he made a specific point.

China had no interest in mingling in the Australian federal elections, Wang said.

It was diplomatic insurance that suited both sides.

The Labor Party presented itself as calmly confident in the treatment of China during the campaign. (ABC News: Luke Stephenson))

China has not dominated the campaign, but the history of China has focused just below the surface of the debate between Albanians and its rival Peter Dutton.

And although China said it did not want to intervene in the Australian elections, the signs of interest were undoubtedly.

China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, published two pieces of opinion during the OneE campaign in the Australian Financial Review, the other in Australian describing Beijing's vision for the bilateral relationship.

Together, he formed a meticulous choreography: not a manifest interference, but a strategic visibility.

Now that the result of the elections is settled, deeper challenges will surface.

The main one is the future of Darwin Port lease a politically charged question raised by the Morrison government, and a recurring flash point in the debate in China in Australia.

The Chinese community urges rethinking work, Darwin's port plans of the coalition The Chinese community of Darwin asks for federal work and the coalition to reconsider the plans to take over the lease of Darwin Port.

In 2015, the Chinese company Landbridge obtained a 99 -year -old lease on the port as part of an agreement of $ 506 million.

Since then, he has undergone several national security criticisms which have so far confirmed the lease.

But in the last weeks of the campaign, the pressure has come up again. Critics argued that lease undermines sovereignty and national security.

The work, the pre -written attacks, is committed to “reconsider” the agreement if it is re -elected.

Landbridge has experienced links with the Chinese army thanks to the reported participation of its founder in the defense logistics programs led by the State.

It was the government of the Liberal Party of the country of the Northern territory that signed the 99-year-old lease with Landbridge in 2015 under the coalition government led by Malcolm Turnbull and any workforce to overthrow it now, it would be confronted with important legal, diplomatic and commercial obstacles.

The former Australian ambassador to China Geoff Raby sees him differently.

“My point of view is that the whole problem is ridiculous,” said Raby, now president and CEO of a commercial consulting company based in Beijing.

The work has undertaken to “reconsider” the Darwin Port agreement if it was re -elected. (ABC News: Michael Franchi))

“It has been examined again and again. The port of Darwin is not a risk of national security. It is political opportunism and if we continue to move the goal posts, we risk harming the credibility of Australia as an investment destination.”

Raby also warned of a broader consequence: sovereign risk.

If foreign investors not only in China think that legally binding transactions can be canceled for political reasons, Australia's reputation as a reliable destination could suffer.

China silent campaign gift

Then there was sea theater.

Chinese military and research ships were observed moving along the Australian coast in March, arousing a debate in media and defense circles.

Chinese warships enter the exclusive economic zone of Australia and approach Tasmania Three Chinese warships that have completed live shooting exercises in the Tasman Sea returned to the exclusive economic zone of Australia and were followed in operation east of Hobart.

The observation of these ships has aroused controversy through Australia, reviving the debate on how the nation should react to an increase in China affirming its presence in the region.

The Prime Minister and the other higher work figures responded calmly.

Albanese said that even if he “preferred” that the ship was not in Australian waters, he stressed that China had not broken international law.

“It was not only a coincidence,” said Liu Luxin, a Chinese-Australian political commentator.

“” It actually helped work. These movements had a positive effect for the Albanian government. “”

The seven marginal seats with the largest Chinese populations have turned to work.

Only Menzies, where the work candidate Gabriele NG leads, is still too close to call.

The Labor Party has not campaigned on foreign policy, but its message of stability, in particular on China, with all the chaos of the trade war in the United States-China, resonated in the main multicultural electorates.

“It reminded people that work kept the relationship with stable China. People did not want instability, they wanted continuity,” said Liu.

“This presence may have been subtle, but it mattered more than people did not do it.”

However, others argue that the link between ships and the electoral result is tenuous.

The government itself has made no public comments connecting the two, and defense analysts did not collapse to attribute political intention.

What is clear, however, is that China remains a powerful backdrop for how many Australians think of security, stability and leadership.

What does China want from another Albanian term?

For Beijing, a second Albanian term offers opportunities.

After inheriting one of the lowest points of the bilateral relationship in 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs restored diplomatic contact and softened the tone.

Now, with American-Chinese tensions to intensify and the re-election of Donald Trump igniting the global uncertainty of Beijing considers Australia as a stable market and a trading partner, in particular as steep rates in the United States.

This year, with the governments of the Center of Canada and Australia, China can consider them as useful interlocutors in the midst of a broader global economic and diplomatic fragmentation.

The great challenge of Albanese is straddling the American-Chinese fence America has decided to break its trade relations with China a strategy that will end up at a huge cost. And Australia, more than any other nation, will be taken in the middle.

XI also remains interested in joining the complete and progressive agreement for the transpacific partnership (CPTPP).

But Taiwan's inclusion in the discussions at the start of the shares has aggravated Beijing, which insists that the island is a province of China.

The way in which Albanian and Wong sail on the role of Taiwan while maintaining the support of democratic standards will be closely monitored by Beijing officials.

After obtaining the release of the Australian journalist Cheng Lei in 2023, the Albanian government was congratulated for its quiet diplomacy.

The fate of the Australian citizen Yang Hengjun has a much more difficult test.

Detained in China since 2019, Yang was sentenced to a death penalty earlier this year a decision that sparked strong criticism from human rights defenders and the Australian government.

“The Albanian government raises it on every occasion,” said Raby.

“They are concentrated and have committed to pursuing it without megaphone diplomacy. And I think they will continue to do it with care and consistency.”