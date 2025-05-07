Kenez / Stockholm

A new report from the European Parliament (EP) has strongly criticized Turkey’s foreign policy to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling it more and more conflictual, incompatible with EU values ​​and badly the long -term accession process.

The report, prepared by the European Parliament, the rapporteur of Türkiye Nacho Schez Amor, assesses the state of EU-Turkey relations in the past two years. He presents a brutal evaluation of the international posture of Ankaras, describing a foreign policy course which regularly contradicts the priorities of the EUS and warns that Turkey's actions create more frequent friction than to promote cooperation with the block.

The report details a wide range of international turkey activities, from its military operations in neighboring regions to its growing strategic autonomy, and supervise them as an indicative of the ANKARAS are moving away from EU political standards and principles.

At the heart of the report is a disturbing paradox. Turkey remains a candidate country for EU membership but behaves more and more as a geopolitical rival. According to the report, Turkey continues to pursue a foreign policy which is largely aligned with the European Union foreign and current security policy (CFSP), and the ankaras alignment rate on CFSP declarations and decisions has been constantly low in recent years.

In 2023, for example, Turkey aligned with only a small part of the EU foreign policy positions. The Parliament deeply regrets Ankaras refusing to follow the EU sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. This decision placed Turkey in direct opposition with the unified position of the blocks against the aggression of the Kremlin.

In addition, the report expresses the alarm on the turkey, the military presence continues in Syria and Iraq, its continuous confrontation with the Kurdish groups and the role affirmed by Ankaras in conflicts like Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. Members of the European Parliament have concluded that these actions undermine regional stability and come into conflict with EUS diplomatic efforts.

The document also signals rock relations with turkeys with NATO and the EU member in Greece and the EU Cyprus member. EU legislators are particularly disturbing for the exercises of the Greek territory and naval exercises in the disputed waters of the eastern Mediterranean. The report urges Turkey to respect international law and condemns repeated violations of Greek airspace.

The refusal of the turkey to recognize the Republic of Cyprus remains a long -standing grievance. The MEPs deplore the Ankaras of continuous support for the Turkish self -proclaimed Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC) and its unilateral actions in Varosha, the abandoned vacation city whose partial reopening has ignited the tensions.

Parliament calls on Turkey to engage in a significant dialogue aimed at a full settlement of the question of Cyprus, based on the United Nations resolutions and EU values. However, this perspective seems more and more unlikely given recent developments in the field.

The unique geopolitical position of turkeys, straddling the east and west, is again underlined in the report, in particular with regard to the war in Ukraine. While renting the role of Ankaras in the brokerage of the grains of the Black Sea, the deputies deeply exceed the turkeys in terms of continuous economic cooperation with Moscow.

The report suggests that Turkey has become a critical stolen door for Russia to escape EU sanctions, especially in sectors such as finance and energy. According to the legislators, this undermines the unity of the EU and weakens the effectiveness of the joint response to the Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, turkeys have delayed the ratification of NATO sudens membership also aroused criticism. Although the question was finally resolved, she left a diplomatic scar. Parliament qualified Ankaras tactics as useless and motivated more by bilateral negotiation than collective security.

One of the most alarming points in the report is what he describes as a transactional approach to international relations turkey. Rather than joining stable principles, Ankara is accused of taking advantage of bilateral disputes for strategic concessions.

Examples include the use of the refugee crisis to put pressure on the EU and conditional positions in NATO or weapon negotiations, including recent F-16 fighter discussions with the United States. The report urges Turkey to move away from diplomacy in zero sum and to act as a predictable partner and in principle rather than a disruptive actor.

Although the report contains praised criticism, it also reflects a deeper strategic concern. The almost total break in the EU turkey membership process remains central. The deputies deplore the continuous decline in the rule of law and fundamental freedoms in Türkiye, which has actually stopped any progress towards the accession to the EU.

Parliament reiterates its appeal in 2023 to reconsider the framework of EU-Turkey relations, possibly replacing the point of view of membership with a mutually attractive and realistic partnership. However, he stresses that this change should not reward autocratic behavior or reduce EUS's commitment to democratic values.

The report clearly indicates that the membership process cannot take place in current circumstances, but that the EU should not close the door either, in particular Turkish civil society and pro-European forces.

In its conclusion, the report provides for a delicate line. He warns against the increasingly contradictory posture while calling for cooperation channels in the fields of common interest such as migration, energy and trade.

Human rights groups and opposition circles in Turkey criticize the European Union to make declarations or publish reports against Turkey without taking concrete measures, arguing that the EU will make the eyes of human rights violations by the government of President Erdogan in exchange for the prevention of migrants from Turkey, in particular Syrians, to reach the borders of the EU.

Ankara traditionally rejects the reports of the European Parliament as biased. In response to a previous report, the Turkish Foreign Ministry accused the EP of relying on the disinformation of anti-Turkey circles and described the report as unjust and harmful. The ministry also said that the document reflected what it called short-sighted parliaments and populist position, arguing that EP members do not have the necessary strategic vision for EU-Turkey and wider regional policy.

On February 24, 2025, following a meeting of the cabinet, President Erdogan underlined the strategic role of turkeys in the training of the future of Europe. He said complete membership in the EU turkeys could provide crucial support to a continent faced with economic challenges and a rapid aging population. According to Erdogan, it is in the interest of European unions to recognize this reality as soon as possible. He reaffirmed the commitment of turkeys to advance his EU membership process through a constructive approach based on mutual respect and shared advantages. He also noted that with sufficient political will, tangible results could be obtained in a short time. At the same time, he called on the EU and its main countries to abandon persistent political errors. For the future, he highlighted the intention of turkeys to maintain a complete global perspective, rooted in Ankara but open to engagement with the whole world.

The latest report also provides a brutal assessment of turkeys on human rights and democracy. It highlights systemic concerns such as the fact that governments do not implement the European Court of Human Rights decisions, mediocre penitentiary conditions, increasing pressure on journalists, erosion of judicial independence and generalized violations of freedom of expression. The critical report also the anadolu news agency managed by the State for having allegedly served as a tool for government propaganda.

With regard to the liberalization of visas, the report notes that Turkey has not yet fulfilled six of the 72 landmarks required, in particular not reforming its laws against terrorism. He calls ankaras blame EU for the lack of deceptive progress while urging EU member states to allocate more resources for the processing of visas and facilitate procedures for students of Erasmus and businessmen.

The report concludes that no substantial reform has been made and that the decline in the rule of law continues. Consequently, Parliament concludes that accession negotiations cannot resume under current conditions. Instead, MEPs recommend that EU-Türkiye relations are redefined on the basis of a strategic partnership rather than a complete subscription.

Text of the report on European Commission reports 2023 and 2024 on Turkey:

A-10-2025-0067_en