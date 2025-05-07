Even the judges appointed by Trump govern against him





During his first mandate, President Donald Trump appointed 226 judges of the Federal Court, including three judges from the United States Supreme Court. Trump managed to install judges who promoted his political agenda, in particular by reversing the 1973 historic decision which declared that the Constitution had guaranteed the right to abortion, ROE c. Wade.

But something different seems to happen during his second term.

Instead of maintaining Trump's administration policies, federal judges, including those appointed by Trump, block the implementation of a large part of the order of the president of the presidents.

So what's going on?

I am an academic of judicial decision -making and presidential interactions with the courts. Although it may seem strange that the judges that Trump is named deplore themselves against him, it is actually not so bizarre.

Instead, this is an example of what happens when a president goes beyond his authority and takes legal positions that even his own people appointed judicial cannot support.

The presidential proclamation invoking the law on extraterrestrial enemies, according to which a federal judge ruled violates the law. The White House How does judicial decision -making work

In 2018, Trump and chief judge John Roberts entered a very public spit on the nature of judicial decision -making.

It started when Trump attacked American district judge Jon Tigar, appointed by President Barack Obama, for having put a hold on Trumps policy on asylum. In his criticism, Trump described Tigar as judge Obama.

In an unusual replica, Roberts defended the integrity of the federal bench by writing, we do not have judges of Obama or judges of Trump, judges of Bush or Clinton. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges making their best to make an equal right to those who present them before them.

Trump replied, sorry for chief judge John Roberts, but you have Obama judges, and they have a very different point of view from that of the security of our country.

Trump and Roberts had one point.

Trump is right to say that the judges have different points of view, and these prospects influence their decision -making. Indeed, more than half a century of research clearly shows that the ideologies of judges strongly shape the way in which they govern.

In simple terms, judges appointed by Democratic presidents tend to reign generously, and the judges appointed by republican presidents tend to govern in a conservative manner. This includes a strong tendency to support the posts of the president who appointed them.

But Roberts is also correct that judges are trying to do their best to fairly resolve disputes. That is to say that the law also shapes the choices made by judges.

The law in this context refers to the Constitution, the legislation adopted by the Congress and the previous ones created by the federal courts. These various forms of law work as a constraint on judges, limiting their ability to make decisions only on the basis of their political preferences. The judges must choose from a limited range of choice which are within the limits of the constitution, the existing law and the preceding judicial.

In a word, the judges have discretion, but they do not have completely free choice.

President Donald Trump welcomes the chief judge John Roberts before contacting a joint session of the Congress at the American Capitol on March 4, 2025. AP PHOTO / JULIA DEMAREE NIKHINSON even the Trump judges think that the president is excessive

This understanding of judicial decision -making is central to seize why prevail over legal names and other judges is an important obstacle to prevail over the ability to promulgate its second mandate program.

To illustrate, suppose that the judges appointed by Trump share his political program and want to support him. In order for them to do so, the actions of the Trump administration must be in a limited range of activities that judges can support in a plausible manner under the Constitution, existing laws and the Federal Court.

The problem is that the Trump administration takes measures that go beyond its legal authority. Consequently, even the judges appointed by Trump cannot support such actions, because there is no reasonable interpretation of the law which would allow them to do so.

This is precisely what happened on May 1, 2025, when a judge appointed by Trump blocked administration efforts to use the law on extraterrestrial enemies to expel the people he suspected of being members of the transnational criminal organization of Tren of Aragua. This law allows the president to expel the natives from an enemy nation during a war or an invasion or a predatory incursion declared by a foreign government.

Trump maintains that he can use this act because the Gang Tren of Aragua is engaged in an irregular war against the United States which is equivalent to an invasion or a predatory foray against the territory of the United States.

But the judge appointed by Trump Fernando Rodriguez did not accept this argument.

Instead, Rodriguez wrote that the invocation of the presidents of the AEA through proclamation exceeds the scope of the status and, therefore, is illegal. Rodriguez considered that the actions of Tren of Araguas in the United States do not constitute an invasion or a predatory foray and that the law therefore does not apply.

In short, Rodriguez said Trump had overestimated and tried to claim powers beyond those which were granted to him by the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies.

Prevails over the loss now, but it can change

Although the judges of the federal courts, both those appointed by the Democrats and those appointed by the Republicans, continue to block a large part of the Trump administration policy agenda, this could change for two reasons.

First, the Trump administration could adopt a more measured approach to pursue its objectives by working within the framework of the existing law.

The judges evacuated their frustration in the face of what a judge qualified the legal work of poor quality of the lawyers of the administration and another, of the weak arguments which do not reflect the diligence expected by the court of all justiciable and even less the United States Ministry of Justice. Administration lawyers can learn from these losses and develop new legal strategies.

Second, various judges can see the actions of Trump administrations differently. Indeed, Trump has managed to appoint many judges who have a vast understanding of the executive authority. If Trump can get cases before these judges, something that his administration tries to do these business could have very different results.

Like it or not, the results of very significant cases are often determined by the prospect of a single judge.

