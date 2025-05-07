



Pakistan is struggling with internal crises and the strike of the India retrespects is likely to deepen the political limbo that Pakistan has been in recent years.

After an India reprisal attack against the terrorists sheltered in Pakistan, Imran Khans Inner Circle Circle the Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir for having given fodder to cross -border terrorism. (Image: Reuters / AFP)

The people of the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans Inner Circle crocked the Pakistani army chief asim on Wednesday for having trained the country in conflict with India, after Indian forces launched the Sindoor operation to avenge the death of innocent civilians in the hands of terrorists trained and based on Pakistan.

Sources close to the chief of Pakistan imprisoned Tehreek-E-insaaf (PTI) have declared that recent climbing is the result of the military motorway “and personal ambitions”. They said that the cross -border terrorist infrastructure is a mapt operation managed by the army management.

The reactions come after India launched Operation Sindoor where it hit nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Jammu-Cachemire occupied by Pakistan (POJK), a press release from the press office.

According to sources, the operation of the Indian armed forces Sindoor led to the death of at least 17 terrorists and injuries to 60 others. The strikes have targeted the main terrorist infrastructures through cashmere occupied by Pakistan and Pakistan, with precision strokes reported in areas such as Kotli, Ahmadpur Sharqia, Muzaffarabad, Muridke and Faisalabad.

The operation to combat terrorism also targeted the headquarters of Lashkar-E-Taibas in Muridke and the designated terrorist and the chief of Jaish-E-Mohammed, Masood Azhars Madrassa.

Imran Khan announced that his party would jump the key briefing of the Pakistani government on the current situation between Pakistan and India.

This decision was announced in a statement from the Political Party Committee.

As it is simply a government briefing and it does not seem to be a serious attempt to build a national consensus, and there is no intention to include an important national leader like Imran Khan, we believe that the participation of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf: in this briefing is not necessary, “said the PTI at the time.

Sources earlier said that after his appointment, General Asim Munnir remained silent at the start but moved to a conflictual posture after having failed to contain domestic disorders, in particular the growing support for Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI).

His recent rhetoric, in particular by calling the jugular vein of the cashmere Pakistans “and invoking the theory of the two nations, reflects a division program, they added.

After an India diplomatic response to Pahalgam's attack, Munnir was seen attacking the troops at the top of a reservoir during a military exercise, warning that any Indian military misadventure “would be encountered with a quick, resolved and cut response”.

