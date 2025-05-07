Not taught in Harvard or MIT





Kompas.com – President Prabowo Subianto again congratulated his Joko Widodo predecessor (Jokowi). He admitted that he had learned a lot from the 7th president of Indonesia. Prabowo said Jokowi had a long hour since he was the mayor of Solo, then the governor of Jakarta, until the number one in Indonesia. “I say honestly, not because Mas Gibran is next to me. This is one of the results of Mr. Jokowi's management,” said Prabowo at a meeting of the Cabinet at the presidential palace, cited of YouTube presidential secretariatTuesday (6/5/2025). He said Jokowi had direct experience in government, especially in efforts to remove inflation. This experience is not taught in college. “Maybe he has experience when he was mayor, he understood and manage inflation. It's not in the book, not taught at Harvard or MIT, “he said. With his long experience too, he continued Prabowo, he must often ask for advice and suggestions in government management. But often, actions are interpreted negatively by the public. Read also: Lisposoffs Rituals at the beginning of the year, unemployment in RI Translucent 7.28 million “I say what it is, the president of the puppet, I was told to be controlled by Mr. Jokowi as if Mr. Jokowi every night I called, I said that it was not true,” said Prabowo. Prabowo said that consulting a head of state with his predecessors was common. He admitted that he had also often asked for the contribution of the other former presidents, Suesilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). “This is a consultation asking for an opinion, asking for advice, he is 10 years old in power, I ask for his opinion. I do not face a problem. I am also confronted with Mr. Sby, there is no problem,” said Prabowo. “I have faced Ms. Mega without problem. If possible, I also want to face Gus hard, right? You can. To face Mr. Harto, facing Bung Karno if you can, ask yourself an air of advice,” he said again. Prabowo revealed, the current Minister of Agriculture Amran Sulaiman, also thanks to the contribution of Jokowi. “He (Jokowi), when I was still president, the Minister of Agriculture was vacant and empty, I met Brother Amran, I saw that it was logical, it was a mentan and self -sufficiency in food. I came to Mr. Jokowi, Mr. President because the Ministry of Agriculture was empty, I proposed Mr. Amran. Also read: the increase in unemployment in Indonesia, the impact of layoffs in the manufacturing sector?

