



Jaramana, Syria: residents of Druze near the capital of the Syrian Arab Republics resist a request by the government led by the Islamists to submit their mild weapons, claiming that the authorities had not yet responded to the fears of the new attacks of Sunni Muslim activists after days of secret violence.

The clashes last week opposed Sunni fighters to the residents of Armed Druze in the city of Jaramana south-east of Damascus, later propagating to another district near the capital and then in the south to the predominantly province of the Druze of Sweida.

Such violence threatens the control of the new governments of Syria, where the armed gangs attack religious minorities and which Israel intensifies its military intervention under the banner of the protection of the Druze community.

Syrian authorities have negotiated agreements to allow Druze fighters to protect their own areas as enlisted members of the Syrian security forces, but this week has asked that all weapons held by residents of these areas be transformed into the State.

We told them, as soon as there is a state capable of regulating its forces, has no problem putting our weapons, said Makram Obeid, member of the Jaramana committee who negotiates with the Syrian government.

Obeid said that his committee had told government representatives that it would be preferable for them to focus on the disarmament of gangs that now harass the minorities.

It is our right to be afraid, because we have seen what happened in other areas, he told Reuters, an apparent reference to the murders in March of hundreds of civilians from the Allawite minority to which the former President Bashar Assad belongs.

It was the deadliest episode of sectarian violence in years in Syria, where a 14 -year war ended last December when the rebels spilled Assad, who fled to Russia.

People want to feel safe. This is enough to have (over) 11 years of murder, strikes and worries, said Obeid. And came to another phase we thought, with the collapse of the diet, would leave us in a much better place. But so far, we do not feel reassured.

Fahad Haydar, a Jaramana resident, echoed these fears.

These weapons that are against us are what we were afraid of. If these weapons are given, then hand in ours, he told Reuters. Guarantee search

Mowaffaq Abu Shash, a Druze clerk in Jaramana, said the Druze had already compromised.

We take a step, they ask for a second. We take the second step, they ask for a third, he said. We ask for a guarantee that what happened on the coast will not happen to us.

An influential Druze spiritual leader, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajjri, called for international intervention to protect his community against Syrias leaders, which he has marked terrorists.

The Druze, an Arab minority sect which practices a derived religion behind Islam, live in Syria, Lebanon, Israel and the Golan Heights occupied by Israeli. Israel has promised to militarily protect the Druze Syrias if they are faced with threats.

In recent weeks, violence has been ignited by a vocal recording, allegedly cursed the prophet Muhammad, that Sunni militants suspect have been manufactured by a Druze. More than a dozen people were killed in Jaramana before violence spread to the west and south.

He also attracted to Israel, who made a drone strike on what he said to be fighters who were preparing to attack the Druze in the city of Sahnaya, west of Jaramana. A Syrian security source told Reuters that a member of the security forces had been killed during the strike.

While the clashes reached the province of Sweida, Israel bombed near the presidential palace in Damascus the clearest sign to date of its hostility towards the new leaders of the Syrias.

The acting president of the Syrias, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, led a branch of Al-Qaeda before giving up links with the group in 2016.

