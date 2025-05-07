Politics
Russia explodes the commemorations of the day of victory on the border in Estonia
Russia has installed massive screens and a step to a border passage with Estonia to detonate its Victory day commemorations to the sympathizers of the Kremlin on the other side.
Images have shown the installations pointing directly to Estonia From the Russian end of the Pont of Friendship, which extends over the Narva river and connects the Estonian city of Narva with Ivangorod.
A giant scene is decorated with a photo of a Red Army soldier with the sentences we remember! and 1945-2025.
The screens are decorated with St George ribbon a Russian military symbol commonly used to show the support of the invasion of Ukraine.
Narva is a Russian -speaking city with a majority ethnic population, and Vladimir Putin has a story of sending propaganda to the border.
Russia is preparing to mark the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany on Friday with celebrations that Moscow officials have promised to be the greatest of all time.
However, the Russian capital was forced to close all of its airports after the Russian capital was targeted by a swarm of Ukrainian drones for the second consecutive night.
Credit: X / Nexa_tv
Xi Jinping will be one of 20 world leaders who will attend the main parade in the Red Square in Moscow designed to show Moscow's military power despite security problems and event cancellations elsewhere in Russia. His three -day visit will be used to discuss the development of the Strategic partnership of two countriessaid the Kremlin.
At least 19 Ukrainian drones were destroyed on their approach to Moscow in different directions, provoking any major destruction or injuries, said Sergei Sobyanin, mayor of Moscow.
Thefts were interrupted in the four Moscow airports for several hours and a number of regional airports have been closed, said Russias Aviation Watchdog.
At least 105 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed more than 11 regions last night, according to the Ministry of Russia in Defense. Ukrainian drone attacks have also disrupted thefts to the city.
Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, said that his country cannot guarantee the security of foreign delegations Joining the celebrations in Moscow.
Our position is very simple for all countries going to Russia on May 9: we cannot be held responsible for what is happening in the territory of the Russian Federation, because we do not know what Russia will do these days, he said.
Last week, Vladimir Putin declared a three-day ceasefire between May 8 and 10 to coincide with the event.
But Mr. Zelensky rejected the 72 -hour truce offer as theatrical performance designed to protect Moscow during the parade. Instead, he called on Russia to engage in a An immediate and unconditional 30-day cease-fire planned in the United States.
XI will be joined by Nicols Maduro, president of Venezuelasand Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva, the president of Brazil, and several of the European allies in Poutines, including Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian president.
Robert Fico, Slovak Prime Minister, said that he would also be in Moscow for the occasion, despite Kaja Kallas, the best diplomat in the EUS, warning the member states of the unions against the participants.
But uncertainty still surrounds Aleksandar Vučić, the Serbian president, who had committed to attend but who suddenly fell ill. Brussels had warned Mr. Vučić that his presence would violate EU membership criteria and might risk harming the assistance process to the 27 -members Serbias.
Indias Narendra Modi will not attend the parade due to increasing tensions with Pakistan following a deadly attack in cashmere last month.
The day of victory is one of the most important dates on the Russian calendar, acting in tribute to the Soviet unions triumph over Nazi Germany, in which 27 million Soviet citizens have died.
During Vladimir Poutines 25 years in power, he helped to transform on May 9 into a grandiose national event celebrating patriotism, the state and the military, which swelled since the start of the war in Ukraine.
A grand military parade will take place in the Red Square of Moscow, where Putin addresses the nation. Smaller regional parades will take place across the country.
But the deployment of most of Russia's military equipment and military staff has limited the extent of the parade and festivities in the past three years.
Air threats every night
Moscow does not have Excluded that the North Korean troops Thousands of people have helped Russia oust Ukrainian forces from its Kursk region will participate for the first time in the Red Square parade.
The Kremlin has also been forced to cancel the victory day parade on the occupied Ukrainian Crimea Peninsula For the third consecutive year, citing security problems.
The Southern Russian region of Krasnador has also canceled the celebrations. An air threat is announced almost every evening. Of course, we cannot risk Krasnodar residents, those who come to the parade, the parade participants, said Mikhail Razvozhaev, regional governor of Krasnadors.
