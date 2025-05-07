Newsom asks Trump to work with him with a tax credit of $ 7.5 billion for Hollywood





One day after President Trump amaze Hollywood by calling for steep prices on films produced in foreign land, Governor Gavin Newsom in California said on Monday that he wanted to team up with the Trump administration to develop a federal federal tax credit of $ 7.5 billion to help the entertainment sector.

The proposal, if approved, would by far represent the largest government grant program for industry in the United States, and the first of its kind at the federal level. More than three dozen states already lend incentives to attract and preserve cinematographic and televised production, but there is no national program, as is the case in some countries abroad. And there is no unique state program that gives more than about 1 billion dollars each year. California currently allocates $ 330 million a year.

America continues to be a cinema power, and California is while bringing more production here, said Newsom, a democrat, in a statement on Monday evening. Based on our successful state program, we are looking forward to joining forces with the Trump administration to further strengthen national production and realize America film again.

Sunday, Mr. Newsom's proposal came in response to the social presidents Media Post which called at a 100% price on films produced outside the United States. During the weekend, Trump met in his Mar-A-Lago club in Florida with actor Jon Voight, whom he appointed special ambassador to Hollywood. After this meeting, he published his article, declaring: we want films made in America, once again!

The Missive of the Presidents caused Hollywood a confusion, which has lost a lot of local film and television production to the states and nations which offer rich tax credits and cheaper work. While few industry members said that they understood Mr. Trumps' proposal, some feared that the prices only cause harm than good and have rather called for federal aid in the form of tax credits.

A tax credit modeled after the California incitement program is essentially what Mr. Newsom offers, although the exact mechanics of how it would work or will be promulgated has remained uncertain. Earlier Monday, Senator Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, said that his office was working on an incentive to the federal film.

The White House did not answer questions on M. Newsoms immediately on Monday evening.

Mr. Voight, with Steven Paul, his longtime director, met Mr. Trump and shared his plans to increase the production of national films, according to a press release from the SP Media Group, Mr. Pauls Firm. They suggested federal tax incentives, tax changes to the tax code, co -production treaties with other nations and infrastructure subsidies, according to the press release.

The proposal also included prices in certain limited circumstances, according to the press release, adding that it was being examined.

Mr. Voight went around Hollywood last week, meeting the Motion Picture Association, Hollywoods Top Lobbying Group; Various unions; And California legislators who push bills to increase state tax credits for the cinema and television industries. State senator Ben Allen, a democrat whose district includes Hollywood, met the actor to discuss how to increase production in the state, said a representative.

Mr. Voight emerged from these meetings with two documents from a page written by the Motion Picture Association. A letter encourages Washington legislators to adopt a manufacturing and production incentive to encourage more national jobs. The other requests from the Congress to extend a section of the Tax Code which expires at the end of 2025 and makes it possible to deduct certain cinematographic and televised expenses during the year they are engaged.

There was no mention of prices in the drafts of the two documents, which were examined by the New York Times.

The letters were approved by Hollywood groups, notably producers Guild of America, Directors Guild of America, Sag-aftra, The Writers Guild East, Producers United, The Independent Film and Television Alliance and The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

The film association refused to comment on Monday. The members of associations include Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, Universal, Warner Bros. and Amazon.

Many about Mr. Trumps the price efforts are not clear. What types of films, exactly, are facing prices? Would the prices only apply to films receiving tax incentives from foreign countries or a film with scenes filmed abroad? What about foreign films? Or the visual effects of post-production work? In the midst of these questions and many other questions, several analysts said it was very unlikely that a 100% price on all the films made abroad would materialize.

Monday morning, a White House spokesman Kush Desai said that no final decision on foreign films prices had been made, but added that the administration explores all the options to deliver to the directive of President Trumps. Trump told journalists on Monday that he planned to meet representatives of the entertainment industry, adding: I was not trying to injure industry; I want to help industry.

The industry desperately needs help, but not necessarily this genre.

While generous government incentives and cheaper work have attracted cinematographic and televised studios to shoot many projects far from Hollywood, Los Angeles was left in a pace. Thousands of camera operators in the middle class middle class, sets of sets, lighting technicians, make -up artists, caterers, electricians have seen the work evaporate.

In a statement on Monday, the international alliance of employees of the theatrical scene said that tens of thousands of jobs across the United States had been lost in the past two years.

The United States needs a balanced federal response to return cinematographic and television jobs, said unions, Matthew D. Loeb. The union congratulated Mr. Trump for having recognized the threat that international competition poses for the jobs of the national film industry, but Mr. Loeb said that we expect more information on the price plan proposed by the proposed administrations. He added that the union said that it would not support a plan that would harm its Canadian members or industry as a whole.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the chief of Sag-Aftra, the union who represents the actors, said in a press release, we are impatient to know more about the details of the plan announced by the president and to advance a dialogue to achieve our common goals.

Industry workers and state officials have sought to increase the amount of filming financing made available by the State of California, and some have also started to put pressure for a federal tax credit which can be superimposed in addition to state incentives, such as the one it seems that Mr. Newsom proposed. Mr. Newsom pushed more than double the available funding for the California fiscal incentive program.

On Monday, a range of state and federal legislators and unions and filmmakers sought to express their appreciation for Mr. Trumps on the issue while putting pressure for tax credits rather than a price.

Mr. Loeb, for example, said that his union had recommended that the Trump administration will introduce federal incentive on film production tax. Mr. Schiff accepted, and therefore, it seems, made Mr. Newsom.

I share the desire for administrations to bring films to the United States, said Schiff in a statement. Although the prices covered on all films would have involuntary and potentially harmful impacts, we have the opportunity to work together to adopt a major federal tax credit to redo American jobs in the industry.

Laurel Rosenhall contributed to the reports of Sacramento.

