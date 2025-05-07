Rizal Fadhillah said he was called by Jakarta police concerning the accusation of a false diploma former president Joko Widodo – Peel Merdeka

Jakarta (km) -Deptated the president of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA), Rizal Fadhillah, said it was called by the metropolitan police of Jakarta to interrogate the accusation of false diplomas reported by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

As for that, Rizal Fadillah became the (reported person) Jokowi in the case of his false diploma accusation and will be examined by investigators on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

“Thus, Thursday at 10:00 am WIB (afternoon), I will be asked for information concerning Mr. Joko Widodo's report on the alleged false diploma,” Rizal said at the headquarters of the national police, South Jakarta, Tuesday (5/5/2025).

He said he was ready to attend information to investigators related to the fake diploma in Jokowi. In fact, he has prepared a number of evidence to submit to the investigator.

“The documents that we have now will be brought back. In particular the videos of the results of the study of experts linked to the reason why we are sure that the thesis and the ratification sheet of the Joko Widodo thesis in UGM are false, and also the diploma was false,” he said.

Rizal explained, apart from him, a person named Kurnia Tri Royani will be examined the same day. According to him, the Jokowi report was very quickly managed by the police.

“But it's very fast. The summons is very fast,” he said.

Despite this, Rizal said the police had a report published in the criminal investigation police in December 2024. Because this report essentially questioned the false diploma which became the controversy at that time.

In fact, it is to finish the process in criminal investigation, then continue what is reported in the regional police, perhaps in the countries of several other regions, he explained.

The reason why Jokowi reported the party who accused the false diploma

Previously, the 7th president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), had finished making a report linked to the accusations of false diplomas which found themselves as a controversy in the community. The report was published directly by Jokowi to the metropolitan police of Jakarta.

Yes, actually a soft problem. Assignment of false diploma accusations. However, he must be brought to the field of law so that everything is clear and clear, explained Jokowi after having undergone an exam as a journalist at the Metro Jaya, Jakarta police headquarters on Wednesday (04/30/2025).

On this occasion, Jokowi explained the reason why he immediately pointed out the issue of fake diplomas to the police. Jokowi was already disturbed by the prolonged issue.

I was still in power, I didn't think it was over. Apparently, it is always extended, so it is better to become clear and clear, he explained.

Meanwhile, the report was managed by the Kamneg subdit Metro Ditreskrimum Polda Jaya with five reports, including hospital, ice, hospital, T and K.

These five reported parties were not very different from the reports of other mass organizations to the central Jakarta metro police and the Jakarta South metro police.

On the basis of the initials mentioned, so far, it was known that the former Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Roy Suryo, the digital legal expert Rismon Sianipa and Doctor Tifauzia Tyassuma. Meanwhile, people with the initials K and ES are not yet known to the public.

Then, the article reported is currently linked to alleged criminal violations of articles 310 and 311 of the penal code and article 27a, article 32 and article 35 of the ITE law which will be the subject of an investigation.

Journalist: RWN

Editor: Drajat