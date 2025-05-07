States gain an injunction in the Institute of Museum and Library ServicesExBulletin NPR





On Tuesday, a federal judge published a preliminary injunction on President Trump's attempt to dismantle the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Above, the building that houses the Imls offices in Washington, DC Jacquelyn Martin / AP Hide Legend

A federal judge interrupted President Trump's attempt to eliminate the agency's museum and library Institute which provides federal funding to libraries and museums across the country.

On March 14, Trump published an executive decree calling for elimination “to the extent maximum in accordance with the applicable law”, of seven government entities, including IML. In response, the general prosecutors of 21 states continued the president to prevent him from dismantling three of these IMLS agencies, the development agency for minority companies and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

The judge of the district court John J. McConnell Jr., who was appointed to court by President Obama in 2011, published an injunction on the OE on Tuesday, declaring that it had violated the law on administrative procedure.

“This does not take into account the fundamental constitutional role of each of the branches of our federal government; in particular, it ignores the inexpressible principles that Congress makes the law and appropriates funds, and the executive implements the law that Congress has promulgated and spends the congress of appropriate funds,” wrote McConnell.

The prosecutor general of Rhode Island, Peter Neronha, described the preliminary injunction “victory for the public interest” in a statement on Tuesday. “When the Trump administration tries to dismantle these agencies, it makes a targeted and concerted effort to prohibit everyday people from accessing their full potential.”

NPR has contacted lawyers for the Trump administration, but has not yet heard.

The IMLS was created by Congress in 1996. It is the main source of federal funding for public libraries. Thanks to its program of subsidies to states, it particularly helps small rural libraries to provide services to its customers. In 2024, the IMLS budget was $ 294 million.

Shortly after President Trump published his EO, he installed Keith E. Sonderling as a new acting director of the Imls. And on March 31, agency employees were put on administrative leave with salary up to 90 days. Some states have also canceled their subsidies, while others were left in limbo without anyone at the agency to process subsidies.

There is currently a separate trial against President Trump to arrest the dismantling of IML, coming from the American Library Association and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employed (AFSCME), the largest union representing the museum and the workers of the library.

