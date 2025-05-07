Politics
In the most luxurious city in Europe abandoned for 50 years | Europe | Journey
Famagusta, Cyprus – January 05: an abandoned hotel is seen in the Varosha district of the beach on January 5, 2017 in Famagusta, Cyprus. Before the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, the abandoned district of Varosha was the modern tourist district of the city and one of the most important tourist destinations in the world. (Photo by Awakening / Getty Images)
Walking in the Varosha district today has the feeling of a dystopian shoot – but it was not always so. A district of the city of Famagusta, in Cyprus, Varosha was considered a “most luxurious” destination in Europe for years.
He welcomed the rich and the famous, including stars like Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, in his glamorous stations, his skyscrapers and his commercial areas.
Varosha became a travel hotspot in the 1970s thanks to his dedication to opulence. But all of this changed in 1974, when the region was ravaged by the war.
When a coup supported by Greece led to a Turkish military invasion, the island was divided in two and Varosha closed to the rest of the world.
Since then, he has been frozen in time. Today is a ghost city; A monument to what was.
Abandoned / Greek beach and hotels; Varosha-Turkish: Maras or Kapal Maras is an abandoned southern district of the Cypriot city of Famagusta Cyprus 05/12/2019
In July 1974, following a coup d'etat in Cyprus by pro-Greek forces looking for a union with Greece, Turkey launched military intervention, citing its role of guarantee power under the 1960 guarantee treaty (which also involved Greece and the United Kingdom). Turkish forces have invaded the north of the island, leading to a generalized displacement of the population.
During the invasion, the residents of Varosha fled the region, fearing violence. The Turkish army has taken control of the city and closed it, preventing anyone (including its former residents) returned. Over time, Varosha has become a ghost town, with its abandoned buildings left for decomposition.
Youtuber Pau Clavero, known as Hiclavero, visited the region of its last viral video. “It was the Miami in Europe,” said Clavero wandering in the old stations, now left abandoned.
This photo taken on September 18, 2022 shows a view of a beaches along a beach in Varosha, in the fenced area near Famagusta in the north controlled by the Turks of the divided island of the eastern Mediterranean of Cyprus. (Photo of Roy Issa / AFP) (Photo by Roy Issa / AFP via Getty Images)
Although parts of Varosha can now be visited during a guided tour, it is still largely closed under military surveillance.
Blocked with fences and transformed into a military zone, Verosha is a shell of his old self. The United Nations prohibited any attempt to repopulate it without the original owners of the properties of Varosha.
“They thought they would go home in a few days, but they never did it,” said Clavero, describing how Greek Cypriot residents fled, leaving their house, their stores, their cars and more.
But still under the occupation of the controversial army in the north of Cyprus, a territory recognized only by Turkey, it is strongly controlled and has a strange and post-apocalyptic sensation.
indefinite
Clavero added: “They took my passport and subscribed to my channel to watch me,” explaining how he managed to enter after a surprise check at the entrance.
Once inside, the ghost city becomes even stranger. It is full of empty stores, clubs where “someone probably had their first kiss” and a bank still bearing their panel.
“It's like Chernobyl but without radiation,” explains the Youtuber. His viral video, seen by thousands of people, released the fascination in Varosha.
But not only the size or scale of the city of its preservation which attracts attention. The most surprising view is perhaps to see tourists alongside ruin buildings or crystalline beaches divided by a simple fence.
“It's like being in a science fiction film but real,” said Clavero.
Famagusta, Cyprus – January 05: A Turkish military sign is seen in front of abandoned houses in the Varosha district on January 5, 2017 in Famagusta, Cyprus. Before the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, the abandoned district of Varosha was the modern tourist district of the city and one of the most important tourist destinations in the world. (Photo by Awakening / Getty Images)
Varosha is part of the uncontrolled buffer zone which separates the Republic of Cyprus (internationally recognized and Greek controlled in Cypriot in the south) of the Turkish and unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to the north. Greek Cypriots consider Varosha as a symbol of loss, and his status was a central question in peace negotiations on Cyprus.
In 2020, controversial Turkish president Recep Tyyip Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar reopened the region.
But he has been considered by many as a political decision. The UN and the European Union have condemned this decision, and thousands of Greek Cypriots continue to claim their properties in the region through the European Court of Human Rights.
As such, the political situation remains as blocked as 50 years ago. Cyprus remains divided and Varosha remains half open.
