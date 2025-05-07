Trump says that the image of the apparent pope generated by the AI ​​that he published online had “nothing to do with him





President Donald Trump pleaded ignorance to an apparent image generated by AI the representative as the Pope who was published on his social media accounts and white houses, accusing the media for manufacturing the output on the image.

Do you mean they can't take a joke? You don't want to say Catholics, you mean false media, Trump spoke to journalists on Monday of the image, which shows it in papal clothes. No, Catholics loved it.

He added: I had nothing to do with that. Someone invented a photo of me dressed like the pope and he put it on the internet. It was not I who did it. I don't know where he comes from. Maybe it was. But I don't know anything about it.

Trumps Truth Social Account and The White Houses X Account both published the image on Friday evening, arousing criticism close to Catholics in the country and abroad who said it was offensive.

There is nothing intelligent or funny in this image, Mr. President, the Catholic Conference of New York State wrote in an article on X the next morning. We have just built our beloved pope François and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor from Saint-Pierre. Don't make fun of us.

Cardinaltimothy Dolan, the New York archbishop, told journalists on Sunday that the image was in bad taste. I hope he had nothing to do with that, Trump said about Trump. It was not good.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi also weighed. In an article on X, Renzi wrote in Italian that the image offends believers, insults institutions and shows that the world's right chief likes to be a clown.

Trump also suggested on Monday that he had seen the Imagelast evening.

I think these are the false media you know, they are fakers, he added.

The alleged image of the AI ​​would not have been the first time that Trump suggested that he should be the pope. Earlier last week, asked about the Papal conclave, Trump said he was his own number one choice for the head of the Catholic church.

As my colleague Steve Been pointed out, Trump tried to escape the responsibility of a litany of problems during his second term. National national questions such as its immigration policy and the chat debacle of groups of signals to smaller scale as the image of the Pope, faced with any degree of hindsight, you can expect Trump to pass the mass.

