TNI's interpretation of TNI exhorts the murder of the vice-president Gibran

The TNI retirement forum proposed 8 requests, in particular by asking the vice-president (vice-president) Gibran Rakabum RAKA to replace. Then what is the reason for demand?

The director of the Indonesian political parameter (PPI), Adi Prayitno, said that the use of the use of use had occurred in each leadership era. He said that the accusation effort had appeared because there was a feeling of dissatisfaction with certain parties.

“If every day, there is an attitude of retirement declaration which asked that the vice-president be replaced to confirm that each regime must be certain groups which are not satisfied with the performance of the management, whether the president or the vice-president. This is therefore an ordinary case in my opinion,” said Adi when he was contacted on Tuesday (6/5/2025).

In fact, ADI has evaluated that some retired retired TNI also gave a statement of support to the Prabowo Suduanto and Gibran Rakabuming government. However, the difference is that this proposal appeared in a period of about 6 months and that only the vice-president was invited to resign.

“But per day, retirement was also divided a few days ago, and a number of retired parties expressed their political support for the duo Prabowo and Gibran, which means that public opinion could not be simplified solely,” he said.

“But indeed, it is probably the first in history, only 6 months, suddenly, a group of people emerged by calling retired retirees who asked the vice-president to be replaced. Even if there was indeed a tendency to be replaced by the president, not the vice-president. In the past, there could be a request, the president and the vice-president, so he was thrilled.

In addition, Adi assessed that in all 8 requests, it seemed to be specially fixed on the family of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). One of the points is the unlikely program of the capital of the archipelago (IKN).

“Naturally, there are many requirements that there are several points that seem to be sent to the Jokowi family, regardless of the title Gibran, Jokowi's son. Other points, for example, support the Prabowo program, except IKN, very Jokowi, either? For example, to stop the national strategic project, really.

“In addition, he is associated with the previous attack which is quite massive on Jokowi. Naturally, then the request to be replaced by the vice-president does not remain alone, but is considered a set of criticisms openly in Jokowi and his extended family,” he continued

Response from Jokowi

Jokowi answered the question of the dismissal of his son as well as vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka from his post. According to Jokowi, the proposal submitted by TNI retirement was an aspiration and a proposal in a democratic country.

“Yes, this is an aspiration, an proposal. It is good in a democratic country like us,” said Jokowi meeting at his residence in Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo City, Monday (5/5).

According to him, the delivery of aspirations in a democratic country is a legitimate thing, including the retired TNI proposal. Jokowi then said that the public already knew that the pair of President Prabowo Subbianto and Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka was chosen by the public during the 2024 elections.

“Yes, all people already know that President Prabowo Suubianto and Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka received a mandate from the people through the general elections,” he said.

8 TNI retirement forum requests

Previously, the retired forum of TNI soldiers made 8 requests as a declaration of attitude towards the last conditions. The letter was signed by 103 generals, 73 Admiral, 65 Marshal and 91 Colonel.

The letter was signed by General TNI (ret.) Fachrul Razi and Tyasno SOEDARTO, Admiral TNI (Ret.) Slamet SOEBIJANTO, and the Marshal of TNI (Ret.) Hanafie Asnan. With the known general of TNI (ret.) Try Sutrisno.

The following is a complete list of 8 requests for the TNI Warrior Retry Forum:

1. Return to the original Constitution of 1945 as a political legal order and government order.

2. Support the work program on the Red and White Called Cabinet (Asta Cita), with the exception of the continuation of the development of the state capital (IKN).

4. Stop the foreign workforce of China entering the province of NKRI and restaurants Chinese labor in its country of origin

5. The government is required to control the management of mines which does not in accordance with the rules and the constitution of article 33 of 1945, paragraph 2 and paragraph 3

6. Remanate to the ministers, suspected of having committed crimes of corruption and of taking firm measures to the officials and representatives of the State who are still linked by the interests of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

7. refers the national police to the Kamtibmas (security and public order) function under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

8. Propose the change of vice-president in the MPR because the decision of the Constitutional Court on article 169 Letter Q Law Awed violated the law of the MK procedure and the law on judicial power.

