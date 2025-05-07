Tension between India and Pakistn: Narendra Modi has announced that water will be used exclusively for the benefit of New Delhi





Modi disrupts Pakistn and declares that India water will only be used for Indian interests. (Reuters / Stringer) The Prime Minister of India,, Narendra ModiI declare that it is Marts that The water of Pas is no longer shared with other nationsin an apparent appearance to PakistnIn the midst of an increasing grade climbing between the two requires control of HDRIC resources of the system of the system Ro indo. Today, there are a lot of discussion on water in the media. Before, even the friction of India's water has escaped from the country. Now, India water flows to India are kept for its own advantage and are used for progressAffirm Modi during an act organized by the Indian media ABPwithout directly mentioning Pakistn. His words occur less than two weeks after the Indian government unilaterally suspended the Indo Water treaty, signed in 1960 under the auspices of the World Bankwhich regulated the distribution of water of six ROS of the India and Pakistn system. The treaty concerned a symbol of bilateral cooperation, despite the many conflicts between the two passes, and managed to remain in force Three wars and diverse Diploma crises. The agreement granted Pakistn Western ROS control Indohe Jhelum and the Chenabwhile India Rights kept on oriental ROS Delightedhe Velvet and the Sutlej. A view of the Baglihar dam, also known as the Baglihar hydrocheal project, on the red Chenab, which flows from the Indian cashmere in Pakistn, in Chanderkote, Jammu region, May 6, 2025. (Reuters / Stringer) THE The official suspension of the agreement took place on April 24Two days after a cashmere attack administered by India, which 26 Muertos. Nueva Delhi responsible for the attack on extremist groups based in Pakistn, which leads to an intensification of diploma and military tensions. In response, Islamabad I noticed that any attempt at India to reduce the water flow attributed to Pakistn will be interpreted as a Act of war. For his part, the Indian Minister of Water, CR Paatilmake sure that the government Do not miss a single drop of indo water in Pakistani territory. Although the implementation of permanent restrictions on the flow of water requires the construction of large infrastructure such as prisoners or detachment, the Indian government has already started to put pressure. During last weekend, India has temporarily interrupted the flow of a transverse redalleging maintenance work in a dam, in what has been interpreted as a symbolic measure of warning towards Pakistn. A woman fills a container of water in front of a bnker who, according to the inhabitants, was built to take refuge during the exchanges of fire between the Indian soldiers and Pakists, in the village of Churund Authorities of Pakistn They argued that the treaty remains in a jur Vital national interestwarning that your The suspension can worsen the water shortage in the step, which already faces difficulties Recent derivatives Session and the reduction of precipitation. The dispute between India and Pakistn by cashmere Nuclear power. Water management, a strategic resource in the region, has become a new confrontation front, with potential consequences for regional security and the supply of millions of people in both passes. (With EFE / Europa Press Information)

