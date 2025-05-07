George Clarke's unique sleep arrangements at the Cotswolds Maison before divorce





Incredible spaces Star George Clarke is currently going out with the opera singer Florence Hvorostovsky, after two failed marriages. The architect has a property in Notting Hill, London, where he resides with his girlfriend and three children, Georgie, Emilio and Iona, whom he shares with the first wife Catriona. The star lived in the Gloucestershire and in a rare comment on his former private residence, George revealed that the sleep configuration was a little different from the standard. In 2020, when George was still with his ex-wife Katie, he wrote a song to Timerevealing that the rooms are on the ground floor of the house: “I am in the Gloucestershire with my wife and my three children. The house, which we bought last year, is sitting on a steep hill to enter it. We have the kitchen and the living room on the first floor, while the bedrooms, the bathrooms and the storage rooms are on the ground floor.” © Instagram George goes out with opera singer Florence In 2022, George would have put the house on the market after his split, but we do not know if he was officially separated from him. The star of Channel 4 spoke of his city home in the same newspaper article: “I also have a place in London, but the house is in the Cotswolds now. I have a fairly nomadic life that I travel a lot and I spend an average of three evenings per week in hotels, so I take every opportunity that I can go home.” Man cave © Mike Lawn / Shutterstock George Clarke at home in western London We have seen some overviews inside his house in London, which is located in the popular district of Notting Hill. One of the rooms that has been presented online is George's private home office. The star was seen smiling inside her cave, a room dressed in wood with a lot of shelf space filled with books and trinkets. George has a large wooden office and a matching chair for his work and there is also another chair and a small stool. Behind the father of three children is a wood burner and which seems to be a unique light. George spent years renovating the Edwardian property in Notting Hill, and he admitted that he had trained his children to also be at hand with DIY. DIY children © Instagram George laziness on his three children Appearing on Lorraine in 2020, addressing Andi Peters, George revealed his approach to make his children practical. “I almost threw them at the deep end to be honest with you. “I think that sooner you teach them the safest, teaching them to use tools in a really safe way and hammers and electric tools and things like that, earlier they start, the better. So yes, they were able to work on the garden hangar that was fantastic.”

