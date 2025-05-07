Modi Sindoor PM surveillance operation overnight: sources







New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Moda constantly monitored Operation Sindoor, in which the armed forces made missile strikes early on Nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgame massacre which resulted in the death of 26 people, according to the sources. The targeted areas included Bahawalpur, which is a bastion of the terrorist outfit of Jaish-E-Mohammad. The Ministry of Defense confirmed that nine specific terrorist targets had been affected during the operation, including the headquarters of the Jaish-E-Mohammed (Jem) in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let) in Muridke. According to government sources, the Prime Minister has personally monitored real -time developments in New Delhi. He was permanently informed by the defense staff chief, the senior intelligence officers and the national security advisor Ajit Doval. Several communication cycles took place between the Prime Minister and the military, the Navy and the Air Force leaders, starting late Tuesday evening and extending in the early hours of Wednesday. The Sindoor operation, according to sources, was designed and planned following an intelligence assessment carried out in the days which followed the attack by Pahalgam. The Ministry of Defense, in a press release published at 1:44 am, said that strikes were “targeted, measured and not climbed”. He also declared that Indian military assets had not targeted any Pakistani military installation and that strikes were addressed exclusively on the infrastructure used for the planning and execution of cross -border terrorist operations. Officials said the missile strikes have reached five locations in Pukistani province of Punjab – including Bahawalpur and Muridke – and four in cashmere occupied by Pakistan, Kotli, Muzaffarabad and Bagh. After strikes, India initiated diplomatic awareness of the main global partners. High Indian officials have contacted their counterparts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to inform them of the operation. The Ministry of Defense also reiterated that India's response was in accordance with its commitment declared to keep the perpetrators of responsible cross -border terrorism.



