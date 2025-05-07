The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom confirms the defense of qualified privileges on the coverage of the Pakistan rally





The British Supreme Court. Photo: British Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has refused an attempt to apply for the defense of the qualified UKS privileges in a defamation trial, claiming that the request does not increase a questionable law.

Salman Iqbal, the founder and president of the Pakistani broadcaster Ary Digital Network, had tried to continue another Pakistani network, Geo News, during his coverage in 2022 of a political rally held in Pakistan during which the speakers had attacked Iqbal and his company.

Under the 1996 defamation law, the fair and precise public interest reports of public meetings or press conferences held around the world are protected by a qualified privilege, provided they are produced without wickedness and corrections are published if they are sought.

A high court judge decided in November 2023 that, although the rally was a public meeting for the defamation law, if the coverage of Geo News fulfilled the tests of maliciousness and of public interest could not be settled by summary judgment and should be judged.

Geo News appealed this decision and in December of last year, the Court of Appeal agreed, judging that a trial was not necessary and the judge should have rendered a summary judgment in favor of the defendant. Iqbal intensified the case at the Supreme Court, which confirmed last month the decision of the Court of Appeal and ordered IQBal to pay the costs of Geo News.

What were the details of the case?

Geo News is broadcast in the United Kingdom. In litigation shows – including live coverage of the rally and eleven subsequent newsletters by discussing – the vice -president of the Muslim League Pakistani Maryam Nawaz Sharif has accused Iqbal of making gold smuggling and said that he had a corrupt relationship with former Prime Minister Imran Khan, by which Iqbal received favors in exchange for a favorable coverage on the Ary digital network.

Judge Lewis, at the High Court, has stored on the side of Geo News in a sense, noting that the rally was a real public meeting held to set the political elections and very clearly concerned the perceived political failures of Imran Khan, discussing questions of a certain importance.

However, he declared that points alleging maliciousness (false deliberate declaration) in the case of Iqbalal had been good and that it was not clear if the rally had sufficient status for the coverage to be in the public interest or for the public advantages in the United Kingdom.

The editorial staff in December, the Court of Appeal did not agree, however, saying that there was no basis to conclude that one of the programs that complained was not for the public …

The judge rightly identified that many criticisms of defendants of the applicants' malicious case were valid; Most of the proposals relied on allegations of carefree or irresponsible journalism and were unable to establish a probability of nastiness.

The decisive question was whether the applicant had a real prospect of establishing that the defendant pointed out the allegations who complained knowing that they were false, or with reckless indifference to their truth.

Regarding live broadcasting, he clearly had no perspective that there was neither proof nor any suggestion that the defendant knew in advance what the speaker was going to say.

Furthermore, they said that neither the plaintiff nor the judge Lewis had identified any factual proposal which was likely to demonstrate that someone responsible for the Geo News bulletins had participated in the dissemination of allegations of speakers with an unimportant knowledge or contempt for their falsity.

In April, Lords Hodge, Leggatt and Stephens at the Supreme Court refused to appeal to this decision because the request does not increase a questionable point of law and ordered IQBal to pay the costs to Geo News.

Read the judgment of the Supreme Court in its entirety.

