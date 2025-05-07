Trump surprises Canada and Carney with a new message: we love you





When the new Canadian Prime Minister arrived at the Oval Office on Tuesday morning to meet the American president, he seemed to enter a den of lions. But he turned out to be a cat's cat he found there.

Canada is a very special place for me, President Trump purred at the top of the meeting. I know so many people who live in Canada. My parents had parents who lived in Canada, my mother in particular.

It was somewhat surprising, because he had just spent months growling on how he would like to engulf Canada and transform it into 51st state.

I love Canada, Trump added.

It was a tone resolutely different from that he had used a few moments earlier in an article on Truth Social, when he criticized Canadians as a group of freeladers who could not survive without the United States. He posted this, like the new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, arrived at the White House.

But now, the man who directs the nation that Mr. Trump had chosen was sitting right next to him a few centimeters!

Canada loves us and we love Canada, Trump said now.

A journalist asked him who was the first concession he hoped to extract from his neighbors to the north.

Concession? said Mr. Trump. Uh, friendship.

While La Réunion had struck, Mr. Carney had an uncomfortable smile on his face and shook with his hands. He has never gave up guard. Mr. Trump, on the other hand, had the appearance of a man opposite with the consequences of his own actions and not wanting to treat them.

He and the people who work for him at the White House have obtained great fun in recent months by referring to Canada as a state and by addressing Mr. Carneys predecessor, Justin Trudeau, as governor. Trump published maps and memes of the two countries with the border between them, even if he insisted in Time magazine last month, I am really not lagging behind.

All this led to this meeting with his Canadian counterpart who should have been quite annoyed, because he would have been under any other administration, but who was now adopted with anger, clumsiness and a thin crim of recrimination. Trump did not seem to be in mood to face one of the complications that his lagging behind had created.

He especially tried to skate around them, throwing a ton of other subjects that were not even tangentially connected to his head – with the Canadians. Subjects such as the construction calendar of the presidential library of Barack Obamas in Chicago; California Governor Gavin Newsom; a high -speed rail line in California; weapons left in Afghanistan; A very, very big announcement, Trump said he would soon be but who had to remain a secret, so he couldn't really say what he was still, only that was going to be, as large as possible; diplomacy with the Houthis in Yemen; And, as always, former president Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Mr. Carney clearly indicated that he was not there to face nonsense on a 51st state. There are places that are never for sale, he said firmly. Mr. Trump would occasionally try to spend a last word (never say!) But his heart did not seem to be there. Well, I still believe that he said about this idea of ​​his his idea that had caused so many problems. But, you know, he continued, with a Placière, you need two in Tango, right?

Some of the usual characters playing minor roles in these oval office dramalogues sat on the sofa until Mr. Trumps leaves. There was Vice-President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the commercial secretary, Howard Lungick, ready to jump if necessary.

But they never did it.

The president's tacit directive seemed clear: everyone is cool.

It's very friendly, Trump said in the room. It will not be like we had another little explosion with someone else, it was very different. It is a very friendly conversation. The sofa, relieved.

Regardless of everything, Trump said at some point, was going to be friends with Canada.

