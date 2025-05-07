Operation launched Sindoor, 9 sites targeted under the vigilant eyes of PM Modi; Check the full declaration of India





Operation Sindoor: A major decision to combat terrorism was launched by the Indian Armed Forces, appointed Operation Sindoor at the short hours of Wednesday, May 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had constantly monitored the last response to the fight against terrorism after the Barbaric Attack of the Pahalgam, informed the sources, was informed after the Barbaric Pahalgam attack, said sources, sources, sources Years. Up to nine sites have been struck in the operation, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) were the main targets.

Familiar sources with the case said Indian forces have managed to target the nine targets. The Indian armed forces have targeted specific locations in order to target the best leaders of Jaish-E-Muhammed and Lashkar for their role in the sponsorship of terrorist activities in India.

The official declaration of the Ministry of Defense dated May 7 said that our actions have been focused, measured and non -ecological. No Pakistani military installation has been targeted. India has demonstrated a considerable deduction in the selection of targets and the method of execution.

This decision to combat terrorism comes in response to the “barbaric” terrorist attack by Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and a Nepalese citizen were killed, added the press release. In Operation Sindoor, strike weapons from the Indian army, the Navy and the Air Force have been deployed, while the contact details were provided by intelligence agencies.

We are up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held responsible, noted the declaration of India.

Coherent violation of the ceasefire agreement Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire agreement by drawing artillery along the Bhimber Gali region of Jammu and Kashmir, a few hours after the Sindoor operation. In response, the Indian army acted “in an appropriate manner in a calibrated manner”, informed the managers of the ANI. Pakistan constantly raped the ceasefire agreement despite strict warnings from India.

The additional Directorate of Public Information (ADG PI) in a position on X said: “Pakistan again violates the cease-fire agreement in dismissing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rjeri region. The Indian army responds in a calibrated manner.

