Xi Jinping should arrive in Moscow as a guest of honor of Poutines before the military parade of the day of victory

While Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for his military parade on May 9 of May 9, he was clear which was clear at the top of his guest list: Xi Jinping.

The Chinese chief is expected to arrive in Moscow Wednesday for a four -day state visit, where hell deepens mutual trust with Putin, according to Beijing, and attending activities commemorating 80 years since the victory of the Allied Forces of the Second World War against Nazi Germany.

The attendance of XIS marks a strong demonstration of the unity between the two autocrats and their nations at a time when the American president Donald Trumps America First diplomacy has shaken the world alliances and reshaped relations between Washington and the two powers. In remarks last month, Putin described Xi as his Main guest.

The president of the Bresils, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, President of Vietnam at the LAM and the Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko are among the other leaders who are expected to attend the celebrations. Contingents of the guard of honor of the Chinese peoples' liberation army will also be Join the parade, which takes place in the shadow of the assault of Poutines on Ukraine.

To commemorate the event, Putin proposed a three-day ceasefire with kyiv a decision that some analysts say that the desire to show the military of Russia could unlock before the foreign dignitaries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the proposal, calling it as theatrical performance and reiterated his support for an American previous proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Earlier this month, Zelensky warned dignitaries going to the event that kyiv cannot be responsible for what is happening in the territory of the Russian Federation, in the middle of the current conflict that the Kremlin later declared a threat.

Ukraine has launched several drone attacks against Moscow during the war, especially in recent days, causing temporary airport closures in the capital for several hours. His biggest attack on the Russian capital in March killed three people.

Ukraine affirms that its attacks aim to destroy the key to the infrastructure of mosque war efforts and are in response to the continuous assault of Russia on Ukrainian territory, including residential areas and energy infrastructure.

Russia on May 9 of the Victory Day is one of the largest celebrations in the country and marks the 1945 Nazi Germans to the Soviet Union, a day which has become more and more important under Putin, which claimed that its war in Ukraine is a denazification. The previous years have seen a decrease in military hardware while Russian tanks are rather mobilized on the front lines of the wars.

Europe celebrates its day, marking the German surrender on all fronts, one day before.

Changing landscape



The visit is the third time in Russia since Putin launched her war over three years ago, but a lot has changed since her last visit a little more than six months ago.

China and the United States are now locked in a growing trade war that threatens a major impact on both economies, and Beijing needs to strengthen its friendships and trade partnerships with other nations, including Russia. Senior officials in the United States and China are expected to meet in Switzerland later this week, in what could start a long process of commercial negotiations to end friction.

Moscow, meanwhile, found a much more sympathetic America under Trump compared to his predecessor, but he is now suspicious of the links between Washington and kyiv while the American president seems to lose patience with Putin in his push for the end of the conflict.

Now there are more incentives between China and Russia to present a solid image of their alignment, said Yun Sun, Chinese program director at the Think Tank Stimson Center, based in Washington.

Given that the turbulence created by Washingtons in the world, China and Russia will indicate that there is still stability and credibility in international affairs and the downside is already underway. They will rally and call for more support for us unilateralism and hegemonism, publicly and openly, she said.

For Moscow and Beijing, an event celebrating the end of the Second World War which saw the formation of the international system led by the United Nations created the ideal backdrop to play such rhetoric at a time when the United States has left UN bodies and shaken longtime alliances in Europe.

A article Published by the press agency of the State of Chinas, Xinhua Sunday, said that Xi and Putin would direct the correct orientation of global governance, clearly opposing unilateralism and intimidation, and would work together to promote an equal and ordered world with multipolarity and inclusive economic globalization.

The two leaders, known to demonstrate their close relationships, have increased the economic and security links of their country in recent years. They also worked together to translate as alternative chiefs responsible for the United States, even if Russia waged war in Ukraine and Beijing increases its aggression in the Southern China Sea and to Taiwan, the autonomous island that Beijing declares its own.

The relations of the countries were only accelerated by the Russian war, because Beijing has become a key rescue buoy for Moscow, despite the neutrality of neutrality in the conflict.

China and Russia reached record bilateral trade last year while Moscow runs out of sanctions was increasingly turned to China as an export market and a source of products. Western governments have said that China's double use products such as micropuaces and machine parts supported the industrial defense base in mosques, losing Beijing's good will in Europe. China defends its normal trade with Russia.

Standing together



During this visit, observers say that XI will seek to ensure continuous access to China for natural resources and to the market, because the country now faces 145% of prices on most exports to the United States and launched its own rates of high reprisals in a rooted trade war.

Given the current policies of American administrations towards China, China really needs Russia in many aspects in terms of trade in trade, in terms of energy resources, said Tams Matura, a principal researcher of the Center for European Policy Analysis.

But these same trade tensions and these same interrogations of American economic and strategic ties with Europe also created a potential opening for China to repair relations with Europe, say that analysts say that something XI is likely to be aware when it sails in its diplomacy in the days to come.

Many European observers will examine and listen to Xi Jinpings' speech in Moscow will he speak, in a significant way, of peace in Ukraine? Will China change its fundamental approach to supporting Russia and its war efforts against Ukraine, which would facilitate its relationship with Europe? Said Matura.

Similar questions have been raised in recent months to find out if a changing American position could bring Moscow from Washington closer to Beijing.

In recent months, Trump has upset traditional American policy towards Russia, parroezing the rhetoric of Kremlin on the war in Ukraine and relying open to the concessions in the favor of Moscow while it aims to finish in the rooted conflict.

But there are signs of impatience in the Trump administration with Poutines in the process of the assault against Ukraine despite the 30-day cease-fire proposal supported by Ukraine. And Washington and Kievs which report last week from an agreement on natural resources are largely considered to strengthen the position of the Ukraines with Washington.

Be that as it may, observers close to governments XI and Poutines say that there is little incentive to throw away what was a carefully designed relationship with deep ideological and economic advantages.

This is the main view of Beijing. Russia is jointly with China on the support of the international order, according to Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs of the University Renmin in the Chinese capital.

Russia is wary of the United States and the fundamental hostile attitude towards Russia in the United States and in general of the West cannot be changed (by Trump), Wang said.

Instead, analysts say that XI and Poutines meetings in the coming days are likely to send another message: China and Russia remain as aligned as ever.