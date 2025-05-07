Real relations unnatural with a woman without her consent are liable under article 377 IPC: High Court of Allahabad





The High Court of Allahabad recently judged that non -natural non -natural intercourse by a man with his wife, even if she is over 18, is a punishable offense [Imran Khan @ Ashok Ratna v State of UP and Another].

Judge Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal said that sex other than penalty-vaginal sex is not a natural sex orientation for the majority of women and that the husband cannot be done by the husband without the consent of the woman.

Consequently, the judge judged that even if the law cannot be rape of definition in article 375 of the Indian Criminal Code (IPC), the offense is punishable under article 377 which criminalizes non -natural sexual offenses.

Given the above analysis, it is clear that carnal sex, other than penalty-vaginal sexual intercourse is not a natural orientation of sex for the majority of women, so he cannot be done by the husband, even with his wife without his consent. Consequently, this court maintains that relations unnatural by a man with his own wife without his consent, even if she is over 18 years old, would be punishable U / S 377 IPC, although this is not rape according to article 375 IPC, said the single judge.

Judge Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal

In doing so, the high court of Allahabad did not agree with the judgment of the high court of Madhya Pradesh who had judged that the unnatural sex committed by a man with his wife, who is more than 18 years old, is no longer a rape in accordance with article 375 of the ICC, the same goes under article 377.

“A woman can be more than 18 years old, but as an individual identity, she has the choice of sexual orientation which must be protected, and simply because she is the wife of a man, her fundamental right not to give her consent against nature -like sex cannot be removed. A woman despite a woman also has an individual right to a sexual orientation and a particular dignity, justice is reasoned.

Sex, other than Penian-Vaginal Sex is not a natural orientation of sex for the majority of women and the same thing cannot be done by the husband, even with his wife without his consent.

The bench made these conclusions while treating a plea deposited by a man named Imran Khan alias Ashok Ratna, contesting the procedure against him under articles 498a (cruelty towards women), 323 (causing injury), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 377 (non -natural influences) Dowry prohibition provisions in the Dowry prohibition. District of Prayagraj.

He argued that the offense under article 377 of the IPC was not applicable in the case because he and the complainant are married.

However, the bench rejected the arguments and rejected the case.

Given the above discussion, the submission of the learned lawyer of the applicant that no infraction U / S 377 IPC is presented against the applicant is poorly designed because the non-natural intercourse committed by the applicant of the opposite party 2 were against his will, said the Court.

A woman despite his wife also has an individual right to a particular sexual orientation and dignity.

Lawyer Sharica Ahmed appeared for the Imran Khan @ Ashok Ratna petitioner.

Lawyer Manish Kumar Tripathi represented the complainant.

Aga Ramesh Kumar represented the state of the Uttar Pradesh.

