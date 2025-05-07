Mark Carney says Donald Trump Canada is not for sale





Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Donald Trump that his country was not for sale when he rejected the push of American presidents to make the 51st American state on Tuesday at a meeting in the White House.

As you know in real estate, there are places that are never for sale, Carney told Trump in a mainly friendly exchange in the oval office. Having met the owners of Canada during the campaign … It is not for sale. It will not be for sale, never.

But in a sign that tensions are likely to persist between Washington and Ottawa, Trump replied by saying: Never say.

Ive had a lot, a lot of things that were not achievable, and they ended up being doable, and only doable in a very friendly way, said Trump, adding: Over time, see what's going on.

The meeting at the White House was the first meeting in person since Carney won the Canadian elections last month on an ardent anti-top platform.

The hostility of American presidents to his northern neighbor with repeated threats to annex Canada and the taxation of prices in violation of a free trade agreement dominated the Canadian electoral campaign and helped to propel the Liberal Party of Carneys to victory.

But Trump opened the conversation with a friendly joke on Carneys' victory. I think I was the greatest thing that happened to him, he said, adding: it was probably one of the greatest feedback in the history of politics, perhaps even more than mine.

He then described the Prime Minister as a very talented person, a very good person.

I have a lot of respect for this man, he added.

Carney, who joked saying that he was on the edge of my headquarters during the meeting, said that he was focused on improving defense, strengthening the border and the fight against fentanyl traffic. He and Trump said they were ready to renegotiate the USMCA trade agreement, which succeeded Alena during Trumps' first mandate and is reviewed next year.

USMCA is a good deal for everyone, Trump said. It was actually very effective and always very effective, but people have to follow it, and it was a problem. Carney said: [The USMCA] is a base for wider negotiation. Some things about this will have to change.

But the American president clearly indicated that there was skeptical about free trade with his Canadian neighbors, especially in the automotive and metal sectors.

We want to make our own cars. We don't really want Canada cars, Trump said. And we don't want Canada steel because we manufactured our own steel and massive steel plants were under construction at the moment.

Speaking at the Canada Embassy after the meeting, Carney told journalists that the talks with Trump were of great scale and very constructive, adding that this is the moment when a serious discussion begins.

Had a very complex negotiation on a wide range of questions and as I said before coming here, I would not be expected that white smoke came out of this meeting, he said.

The Prime Minister said he and Trump had discussed how they could improve the Canadian and American automotive industry compared to foreign competition, including Asia.

He added that even if Trump was willing to renegotiate the USMCA trade agreement and abandon the rates that do not presuppose a result.

There are zigs and zags, difficult aspects, but the perspective is there. We discussed it in more detail and as I said, I am to follow … Between the officials, but also him and I in the coming weeks.

