



– Advertisement – Islamabad, May 6 (app): Senator Irfan Siddiqui, parliamentary chief of the Muslim League Pakistani-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, highlighted the historical ties deeply to roots between freedom of freedom Abdul, Peshawari for his heroic role symbol of the incredible fraternity of the two nations Speaking during a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the death of Abdul Rehman Peshawari – Venerated hero of Pakistan of the Turkish independence war – Senator Irfan Siddiqui, president of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, congratulated Trkiye for the preservation of the heritage of Freedom Fighter which played a pivotal role in their struggle of independence. Senator PML-N Irfan Siddiqui participated in commemorative events in honor of the centenary of Abdul Rehman Peshawari at the special invitation of the Turkish government and the University of Istanbul. The joint ceremony, organized by the University of Istanbul and the Yunus Emre Institute, paid tribute to the pivotal role of the Pakistani hero in the independence movement of Trkiye. In his speech, Senator Irfan Siddiqui thanked the organizers and praised the special ceremony held to mark the centenary of Abdul Rahman Peshawari, noting that even after a century, the Turkish nation still honors this courageous man who cherished the Pakistanis and the Turks. He noted that during his multiple visits to Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has always highlighted the deeply rooted ties between the two nations. On these occasions, he remembers with emotion of Abdul Rehman Peshawari, honoring his deep love and his unshakable dedication to Trkiye. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also congratulated Abdurrahman Peshawari for his active role in the struggle for the freedom of Trkiye. Speaking at the Inaugural Ceremony, Distinguised guestsincluding Prof. Dr. Khalil toqar (vice chancellor of Sindh Madrasa-tul-Islam), Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sehrai (Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University), Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk (Vice Rector of Istanbul University), Prof. Dr. Gulsoom Aq, Pakistan ambassador to Turkey Yousuf Junaid and vice-government Hassan Gozinhigh enlightened the secular link between Pakistan and Turkey. They paid tribute to Abdur Rehman Peshawari and other revered personalities, recognizing their sacrifices, their unwavering struggle and their deep love for the Turkish people. The speakers have honored Abdur Rahman Peshawari as an ideological ideological, without resolution and unshakable in his convictions. They stressed that his contributions remain engraved in history, darling forever by the Turkish people. His heritage, they noted, continues to inspire generations in search of freedom and independence. Before the ceremony, a Pakistani delegation led by Senator Irfan Siddiqui held a meeting with the vice-governor of Istanbul and the vice-rector of the University of Istanbul. The Siddiqui senator expressed a deep gratitude to the deputy of unwavering solidarity with Pakistan during a time in challenge. He specifically recognized President Recep, Tayyip Erdogans, firm support during recent regional tensions, noting his clear affirmation of standing with Pakistan and approving his position. On behalf of the Pakistani government and its people, senator Siddiqui aroused sincere appreciation to President Erdogan and the Turkish government, transmitting these feelings through the Governor of Istanbul for their resolute support from Pakistan.

