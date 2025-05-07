We act in the interest of the India, not worried about the reaction of the world: PM Modi





New Delhi: Pakistan's aggressive rhetoric declaring India's decision to put the Indus water treaty on hold, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that water, which belonged to the country, would flow in favor of India and would be used by India only.“Pehle Bharat Ke haq ka paani bhi bha ja raha tha … Ab bharat ka paani bharat ke Haq me bahega, bharat keq mai rukega aur bharat ke hiayega (earliega india was flowing out, now india's water will for india's benefit, Will Stay Here for India's Benefits and Will Be Utilized for India only), “said the PM in its fractionation or end network in the midst of applause and slogans of” Bharat Mata Ki Jai “and” Modi-Modi “.His first remarks after New Delhi decided to suspend the exploitation of the water treaty under which the waters of the Indus, the Jhelum and the Chenab were reserved in Pakistan followed striking visuals of a spectacular drop in the level of water of Chenab as a result of India starting to draw and the fight of Baglihar and the dams of Salal.Significantly, Modi also affirmed that his government believed in decisions in the interest of the country, constantly on the way in which the international community could react. Although it is not drawn up, the assertion was considered another sign than the council of some foreign capitals for restraint may not be a determining factor in the way in which Modi's government reacts to the terrorist attack supported by Pakistan.“For decades, we have had this negative state of mind where people would worry before making a great decision,” what will the world think, will we get or not “? And the decisions and the major reforms have been wounded because of such considerations,” he said.The public's response, as in Modi's previous public speeches after the Pahalgame, was indicative of the strong desire for reprisals against Pakistan. The crowd began to applaud as soon as he said that these days, water had become a hot discussion subject. “You are really intelligent, you understood correctly,” said an indulgent PM.Modi, in accordance with the theme “India @ 2047” of the event, concentrated his discourse on development. He said that for decades, the water of our rivers was a subject of tension and conflict, but the government, in collaboration with the state government, had launched a massive campaign to connect the rivers. “The Ken-Betwa Link project and the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link project will benefit millions of farmers,” said the Prime Minister by Civier several examples to affirm that his government's decisions were based on merit unlike governments, which were more attentive about the voting bank and their own survival.The Prime Minister said that when people had looked at the country now, they could proudly say that “democracy can deliver” and stressed that the government went from a GDP approach according to the raw empowerment of people (GEP).Referring to the new WAQF law, Modi said that the need to reform the law was felt for decades, but to satisfy a voting bank, even this noble work has been defamed. “Now, amendments have been brought, which, in the real sense, will help the poor Muslim mothers and sisters and the poor Muslims of Pasmanda.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/we-act-in-indias-interest-not-worried-about-world-reaction-pm-modi/articleshow/120947388.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos